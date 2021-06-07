If you're sticking with Google Photos after the end of free unlimited storage, you might be happy to learn that the application is making it a little easier to doodle on your photos. The Markup tool is now getting its own dedicated tab in the editing menu.

First spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, the tool now resides between the Filters and More tabs. It was previously hidden within the latter, requiring a little more effort to seek out.

Markup is pretty useful, allowing you to do more than just place text on top of images. You can even doodle or highlight text in several colors — pretty handy if you deal with pictures, documents, or notes very often.

This is a small tweak, but it definitely improves the already robust editing suite that Google Photos has to offer. You can not only make changes to attributes like contrast, sharpness, and exposure but also add bokeh to images of human subjects, monochromify the background, or change the light source in portraits.

The elevation of the Markup tool is widely rolling out, but if you don't see it yet, try updating the app via the Google Play Store.