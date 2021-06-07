Welcome to Monday, everyone. It looks like there were some solid sales over the weekend, and so I have some standouts to share with everyone. First up is Monopoly, a classic board game everyone should be familiar with. Next, I have Rusted Warfare, an older but solid RTS game. Last but not least is A Normal Lost Phone, one of the more intriguing mobile games to popularize the lost-phone genre. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for Monday.
Free
Apps
- Auto-rotate Control Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Manual Camera : DSLR - Camera Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hue Melodi - Philips Hue lights dancing to music $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Knife Hit - Throw Knife Hit Target $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Modern Sniper Shot 3D : Real US Commando Mission $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ball Reach $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Realistic Sniper Shooter 3D - FPS Shooting 2021 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bulbs - A game of lights $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Draw Lines: Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Ghost Premium: Ninja Warrior $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pure Icon Pack - Round and flat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Azulox Icon Pack (Dark version) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lanting Icon Pack: Material and Colorful $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MacOs Big Sur - Dynamic Live Wallpaper $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ruggy - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $15.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crystal Guide® Pocket Edition $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 5 days
- Melody Engineer $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Prometheus News Feeds $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 🚨 Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SSH Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- A Normal Lost Phone $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Alt-Frequencies $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- The Tree $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Clue $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.50; Sale ends in 2 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Electric Energy Tycoon $5.00 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Carp Fishing Simulator - Pike, Perch & More $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fait – The Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WarAge Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Forgotten Memories $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Crayon Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minimal O - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minimalist - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Simplicon Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Green - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diamond - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Domka - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ruggon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Transparent - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alpha Launcher Prime💎 Wallpaper,DIY,Themes,Fast $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ARC Launcher® Pro💎 2021 Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Computer Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
