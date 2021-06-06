Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have an enjoyable and stylish memory game that revolves around stamps, a slick arcade game where you'll make your way around obstacle course stages, and a puzzle platformer that plays a bit like the classic Lemmings. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Memory Stamps

Memory Stamps comes from Tepes Ovidiu, the same studio behind Cessabit and Not Chess. Much like the developer's previous work, this is a puzzle game that offers intriguing art, so its minimal design is definitely pleasing to the eyes. More or less, this is a memory game where you'll have to remember the placement of each stamp's separate pieces. You're free to take as much time as you like to solve each puzzle, which makes for a relaxing game that all ages can enjoy.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Super Slime Rush

Super Slime Rush is a slick game where you'll navigate a ball through an obstacle field. Think Monkey Ball mixed or Marble Madness, and you're getting close. It's a game styled after old-school arcade-like gameplay, and it's a blast. The touch controls work well, and there are a bunch of collectibles to snag as you explore each stage, providing a solid bit of longevity to the game. Plus, this is a premium release, so you can't really go wrong.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Psychofunk

Psychofunk is a puzzle-based platformer that offers simple graphics and enjoyable gameplay. Much like Lemmings or its many clones, your character will move on their own, and it's up to you to ensure their survival by interacting with objects in the game. It's a familiar and straightforward setup, and it works well. Plus, there are boss fights in the mix to spice things up.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sudoku Plus

Sure, Sudoku games are a dime a dozen, but Sudoku Plus is an extremely polished title that offers all sorts of themes, which puts this a step above the rest. Ads are present, but they can be removed for a small price, allowing those who pay for the title to enjoy it unencumbered. So if you've been looking for a polished Sudoku game, then Sudoku Plus is definitely worth a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Not Exactly A Hero!

Not Exactly A Hero is a fun visual novel where you'll fill the role of a regular person tasked with supporting superheroes, which is an intriguing plot. Like most choose your own adventure games, there are many choices to make, and these will affect the outcome of the game, which offers nine different endings. So if you're a fan of quirky visual novels that are smartly written, then I definitely recommend checking out Not Exactly A Hero.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Save the Sun

Save the Sun is an enjoyable casual platformer where aliens have stolen the sun, and so you'll recover it piece by piece as you traverse the game's puzzle-platforming stages. This is a 2D affair, and it's stage-based. The touch controls work well, and as you advance, you'll earn currency that can be used to purchase new skins, or you can choose to unlock all of the cosmetics in the game for $2.49, a nice option to have. For a game that started out at a game-jam, this is a nicely fleshed-out title that's easy to understand and fun to play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.49

Tomorrow Will Be Worse

Tomorrow Will Be Worse is a solid text adventure game that offers 25 possible endings. It's a simple game where you'll choose from two options for each branching path, but this works out in the game's favor as it's a very approachable title. Sessions can be quick, and they can last longer too, and there's definitely a ton of replayability here since there are many endings to seek out.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Pocket Love

Pocket Love may not be the most attractive name for a mobile title, but luckily its gameplay holds its own. This is a life simulation game, HyperBeard's bread and butter. As you can imagine, you'll get to set up an adorable life with a partner, and you even get to choose a pet. More or less, the gameplay revolves around decorating your house, with all sorts of items you can order with the in-game currency you earn as you play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

FlutterBoost

FlutterBoost is a casual game where you'll fire off cats and bunny rabbits at birds. Why you are doing this, I don't know. The game never explains itself. What I do know is that there is an endless mode as well as a quest mode, but I can't seem to move beyond the tutorial. So the game seems to be unfinished despite the fact it's not listed as an early access release. Here's hoping the dev gets it sorted because, as is, this game is rather bare-bones.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.49

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Nano Legends

Nano Legends is described as an interactive 3D tower-rush champion brawl RTS game, but really it's just a Clash Royale clone with a bunch of extra monetization avenues. This means you'll collect heroes to use on the field, all the while building up your kingdom in a never-ending loop of grinding. Between the generic gameplay, fake 5-star reviews, and the greedy monetization, this is an easy title to skip this week since it has no redeeming qualities.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $32.99

Catopia: Rush

Catopia: Rush is a casual dungeon rush game where you'll use simple one-touch controls to maneuver your team of cats as they battle endless hordes of enemies. As you would expect, there's also a kingdom-building mechanic tacked on, which is why you'll grind through the game's casual battles by tapping buttons here and there to pull off certain moves. Performance is lackluster, and the game is monetized to the hilt, so this is a cash grab. Hardly surprising, but this is what passes for gaming on mobile these days.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Infinite Lagrange

Infinite Lagrange is a space strategy game that comes from NetEase, which is why the screenshots provided don't show a lick of actual gameplay, much like the uninformative trailer. Typically, when a dev chooses to hide what a game looks like, that's not a good sign, and upon further prodding, the Play Store reviews rightfully point out that the drop rates in this game are dreadful. It would also seem the free ships are pretty buggy too, so this is an all-around cash grab that should be avoided. After all, this is a NetEase release, and cash-grabbing is its business model. Maybe one day this company will make a game for the purpose of fun instead of pilfering its fans.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Kingsense

Don't you love it when the trailer and screenshots show as little of a game as possible in order to keep interested parties in the dark? I know I do. Sure, the swarm of fake 5-star reviews and the 2.5-star rating could be a sign this strategy game is a cynical cash grab, but the dead giveaway this game is trash is the fact the publisher doesn't want anyone to know what it plays like before it's installed. Just another greedy gacha game with a horrible drop rate, easily avoided.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade

Warhammer sure loves to lend out its property to anyone who has the cash, quality be damned, and so Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade is the latest Clash of Clans clone to land on the Play Store. Sure, this game may be labeled as an MMO, but it's a standard kingdom builder, filled with all of the greedy mechanics you'd expect from a blatant cash grab. So far, reviews have been unkind, and I have to say they are well deserved. This game stinks. Just look at those IAPs.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $199.99

