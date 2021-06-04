There's nothing better than jamming out in the privacy of your own car (until you hit a red light and realize everyone in the cars around you noticed). Android Auto makes it easy to sort through your favorite playlists, albums, and more, but if the interface isn't straightforward and simple, it can take your eyes off the road. YouTube Music's current UI looks pretty dated, but a new design is starting to appear for some users.
The most significant difference between both UIs is the addition of tabs along the top of the display. These tabs remove the main menu interface, which pushed users to select between "Home," "Last Played," and "Library" to start listening to music. It also adds a dedicated tab for "Device Files" if you have music stored on your phone locally.
Left: Old interface. Right: New interface with tabs.
The rest of the interface seems relatively unchanged, with album artwork still sorted into rows of three when browsing. The scroll bar is kept to the left of songs, albums, and playlists, but because there's no longer a need to return to the main menu, the back button has been replaced with a YouTube Music icon.
Left: Old interface with back button. Right: New interface with permanent logo.
Overall, it's a couple of minor improvements that should make for a faster — and safer — experience when driving. The new UI showed up for me after updating to version 4.30.50, so if you're ready to streamline your YouTube Music interface, grab the update from the Play Store below or download it directly from APK Mirror.
