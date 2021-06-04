If you're not the one to tinker with camera settings, Google's Pixel phones are your best bet to get breathtaking shots of starry nights. Taking a photo like the one above is as simple as placing the phone on a tripod and letting it do its thing for a few minutes. Pixels can't take astro time-lapses currently, but this could soon change with the next Pixel Drop.

The folks over at XDA Developers spotted evidence for this in the latest version (3.4.0.373287606) of the Pixel Tips app that is currently rolling out on the Google Play Store. Their APK teardown revealed a new class called “CameraAstrotimelapseSettingController,” which will work with the unreleased Google Camera v8.2.3 (the latest public release is v8.2.204).

Here's an astro timelapse I took with the Realme 8 Pro.

The feature should be pretty straightforward. The phone will probably take a few shots at fixed intervals for a set amount of time and then stitch them together — with some Google processing magic — for a beautiful timelapse.

This won't be a first for smartphones but Google's implementation could prove to be the best yet. The Realme 8 Pro is among the phones with a dedicated mode, the results of which you can check out in the video above.

We don't know when this feature will ship but it could arrive as a part of the next Pixel Drop — that's expected to land next week, so keep an eye out.