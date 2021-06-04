There's been a lot of buzz this year about Apple's fancy new M1-powered iPads and iMacs, but the chip isn't actually new. It debuted in a handful of devices last year, including the delightfully compact Mac Mini. That means Apple's li'lest desktop packs quite a punch for its size — and you can scoop one up for $70 off its normal going price on Amazon right now.

This particular model comes with the aforementioned M1 chip, plus eight gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigs of storage, which should be plenty of headroom for regular computing. It's also small enough to attach to the backside of your monitor, which is just delightful.

The Mac Mini's MSRP is $700, but it's been available for about $670 for months. Amazon will lop another $70 off once the thing is in your cart for a grand total of $600 — not too shabby. Follow the link below to grab one.