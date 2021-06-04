Wear OS has drawn more than its fair share of criticism, but well-equipped watches that run Google's wearable OS are actually pretty nice to use. Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 is among the best equipped out there, rocking a Wear 4100 chip and a whole gigabyte of RAM — and you can get your hands on one for $90 off in today's sale on Amazon.

In addition to its beefy internals, the Pro 3 also has a second LCD display built over its face that tells the time when you're not actively using the watch, which saves a ton of battery. It also renders Wear OS in 60 glorious frames per second, which is twice as fast as most Android wearables.

The deal is part of a larger sale on TicWatch watches, with options starting all the way down at $64. But at $210, the Pro 3 is definitely the star here. Hit the link below to see the sale for yourself.