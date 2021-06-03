Strava's one of the most popular tools for runners and cyclists to track their progress, and its usefulness can depend on its interoperability with existing platforms, like Fitbit, Apple Fitness, and Google Fit. Unfortunately, that last one had been presenting something of a problem, as Strava users found themselves unable to sync their fitness data with Google Fit.

The issue first appeared on the very active Strava subreddit, where users noted that the app appeared "blocked," either by some automatic process within Google or a manual review. "To keep your account safe, Google blocked this access." It's a common issue with apps that use Google APIs. Though the portion of Strava users that sync fitness data appears small, it seems like the problem extends to all of them, including our tipster.

Initially Strava's support documentation was updated with a message acknowledging the sync issue. "Strava's connection with Google Fit is in review," it read, "and we expect it to be approved soon." A precise timeline for resolution of the problem wasn't given ... which seemed prudent, given how opaque Google's bureaucracy can often be.

Thankfully, it looks like things are already nearly back to normal. An update posted today notes that "Strava’s connection with Google Fit has been restored," though the company does warn that it's aware of some lingering issues with activity sync for certain users. Hopefully the last of those are resolved and Strava gets back to 100% functionality soon.