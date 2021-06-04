Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

June 4

Edge of the World

Adventure, Drama, History | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Josie Ho, Dominic Monaghan, Hannah New, Ralph Ineson, Bront Palarae, Shaheizy Sam

Synopsis: The adventures of Sir James Brooke, who defied the British Empire to rule a jungle kingdom in 1840s Borneo, embarked on a lifelong crusade to end piracy, slavery and head-hunting, and inspired LORD JIM and THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING.

Under The Stadium Lights

Drama, Family | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Milo Gibson, Laurence Fishburne, Abigail Hawk, Acoryé White, Carter Redwood

Synopsis: After a crushing defeat ended their prior season, everyone counted the Abilene Eagles out of title contention. Facing doubts and personal challenges both on and off the field, it takes the guidance of their team chaplain and a surrogate father figure for the players to realize what they can achieve when they stand united.

Hamlet/Horatio

Drama | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Andrew Burdette, Themo Melikidze, Anna Maria Cianciulli

Synopsis: Hamlet/Horatio begins on an empty sound stage with the death of Hamlet. The action transpires in his last moment of awareness as the hero of Shakespeare’s most famous play watches his life flash before him while his soul transcends all earthly conflict. Hamlet/Horatio is told from the perspective of Hamlet’s closest friend and confidante, Horatio, who takes on the role of film director in order to fulfill his promise to dying Hamlet of telling the story of Hamlet's life so that the world will know of Hamlet's tragic sacrifice.

Chasing Wonders

Drama | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Edward James Olmos, Paz Vega, Jessica Marais

Synopsis: Filmed over five years, CHASING WONDERS is a heart-warming story of a young boy, who, encouraged by his grandfather to live a life of hope and possibility, takes off on the adventure of a lifetime to find the magical Emu Plains. His journey through the lush landscapes of Australia and Spain leads him to the heart of the human condition -- learning to acknowledge the complexity of what comes before us but struggling not to be defined by the past.

Port Authority

Drama | Streaming: June 1 | Theaters: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Leyna Bloom, McCaul Lombardi

Synopsis: After getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives to NYC's dizzying central station with nowhere to go. A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out. Transfixed by her beauty and confidence, a love soon blossoms. But as the two learn more about each other, Paul's false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled.

Grace And Grit

Biography, Drama, Romance | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Frances Fisher, Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl

Synopsis: Illness and unexpected challenges threaten to tear apart the relationship between philosopher Ken Wilber and the woman he loves.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Documentary | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: David Attenborough, Johan Rockström

Synopsis: David Attenborough and scientist Johan Rockström examine Earth's biodiversity collapse and how this crisis can still be averted.

Stray

Documentary | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Elizabeth Lo

Synopsis: Stray follows three stray dogs as they embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society. Zeytin, fiercely independent, embarks on adventures through the city at night; Nazar, nurturing and protective, easily befriends the humans around her; while Kartal, a shy puppy living on the outskirts of a construction site, finds companions in the security guards who care for her. Director Elizabeth Lo’s (Hotel 22, Treasure Island) award-winning film is a sensory voyage into new ways of seeing and a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs.

Changing The Game

Documentary, Sports, LGBTQ+ | Streaming: June 1 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: Mack Beggs, Sarah Rose Huckman, Andraya Yearwood

Synopsis: Emmy® award-winning filmmaker Michael Barnett's urgent and subsuming sports documentary illuminates what many have called the civil rights issue of our time: transgender inclusion in sports. Changing The Game takes us into the lives of three high school athletes-all at different stages of their athletic seasons, personal lives, and unique paths as transgender teens. Their stories span across the U.S. - from Sarah, a skier and teen policymaker in New Hampshire, to Andraya, a track star in Connecticut openly competing on the girls track team. The film centers on Mack Beggs, who made headlines when he became the Texas State Champion in girls wrestling - as a boy.

Flashback

Drama, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Maika Monroe, Hannah Gross

Synopsis: Fredrick Fitzell (Dylan O'Brien, The Maze Runner franchise) is living his best life ― until he starts having horrific visions of Cindy (Maika Monroe, It Follows), a girl who vanished in high school. After reaching out to old friends with whom he used to take a mystery drug called Mercury, Fredrick realizes the only way to stop the visions lies deep within his own memories, so he embarks on a terrifying mental odyssey to learn the truth. This mind-bending thriller also stars Hannah Gross (Joker) and Emory Cohen (Brooklyn).

Cody's Review: It's nearly impossible to write a review about a movie when its plot is entirely spoiled by discussing it. Yeah, I didn't get it at first, and I'm still not really sure I completely understood it by the end. Since I can't discuss the plot or even what the movie is really about without running headfirst into spoiler territory, I can at least discuss the qualities and notable drawbacks. First, Dylan O'Brien proves yet again that he may be one of the subtly great actors coming out of this generation. Despite an overcomplicated and messy storyline, if you can even call it that, he remains an anchor to the audience when the events become obtuse. Most of the other actors perform well enough, though few are tasked with enough to show significant range. As for mood and tone, there's no denying it's a dark movie, and drug use becomes a substantial component. If you're hoping for something happy, this isn't the movie for you. Unfortunately, the first 45 minutes languishes on a redundant setup that becomes annoying as it drags the viewer through one weird scene after another. Fundamentally, Flashback aims to be a mindfuck, and it draws on familiar concepts, but it never quite finds that Inception moment that flips it into something brilliant. I would say more, but I may have already said too much, which means... Verdict: If you're enthused by weird storytelling, Flashback is right for you. I suspect it will find a small cult following someday, and you can say you saw it first. Otherwise, this just isn't right for most people.

Profile

Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: June 3 | Theaters: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams

Synopsis: Looking to investigate recruitment techniques of ISIS to lure women into Syria, Amy Whitaker, a journalist, creates a Facebook profile of a Muslim convert. When an ISIS recruiter contacts her online character, she experiences the process first hand.

Caveat

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Jonathan French, Leila Sykes, Ben Caplan, Conor Dwane, Imma Pavon

Synopsis: In an abandoned house on an isolated island, Isaac accepts a job looking after his landlord’s niece, Olga. But there is a catch. He must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms in order to protect Olga’s extremely frail mental state. Once left alone, Isaac makes horrific discoveries in the house that trigger a deeply buried, traumatic memory.

The Carnivores

Drama, Horror, Comedy, Mystery, Thriller, Romance | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Tallie Medel, Lindsay Burdge, Frank Mosley, Jason Newman

Synopsis: Alice and Bret's dog Harvie is dying, and he's ruining everything. What had been a bright little family is quickly getting consumed by clouds of self-doubt, suspicion and a disturbing amount of ground beef.

Spare Parts

Action, Horror, Sci-Fi | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Julian Richings, Michelle Argyris, Emily Alatalo, Kiriana Stanton, Chelsea Muirhead

Synopsis: In a godforsaken bar in the middle of nowhere, an all-girl band – Ms. 45 – rips the stage apart with their punk spirit. But their performance impresses an enthusiastic fan who lures the girls into a trap, sedates them, and starts...customizing them. Slowly they begin to gain consciousness and, in total shock, realize their arms have all been replaced with axes and chainsaws to fight gladiator-style in a junkyard arena owned by a sadistic 'emperor,' forcing them into the battle of their lives with one prize in mind – their freedom.

Cody's Review: Grindhouse at its... best? I don't really know how to describe Spare Parts, but it feels like a 90-minute meme of old 70s-era exploitation flicks. All the telltale traits are there, including low-budget practical effects for the blood and gore, a group of girls in very form-fitting clothes, absolutely no logic to the scenario we're witnessing, and basically all the mediocre acting you could ask for. It feels like a hybrid of Quinton Tarantino's Grindhouse, Mad Max: Fury Road, and... I don't know, just something else that's kinda crappy. Interwoven between fight scenes is a flat story that attempts to evoke some emotion and deliver a small amount of character development, but it's pretty forgettable. There are also attempts to give meaning to some of the secondary characters, but they're easily tossed aside as well. The only people that feel central to the story are a pair of sisters and a profoundly douchey suitor played by Jason Rouse. Ironically, he's probably the best part of the movie, but mostly because he was born to be an asshole — just watch his comedy shows, you'll see — and that's kinda perfect for this role. On a final note, I have to give praise to the quality of lighting and overall look, because the I get the sense this was shot on a great camera and managed by people that really know what they're doing. This really left me wondering how intentional everything else may have been. Verdict: If you have the gene mutation that enables you to truly love this type of movie, it's probably a no-brainer and you didn't need me to tell you to watch it. For everybody else, you didn't need me to tell you not to watch it, so keep browsing.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: June 4 | Theaters: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O'Connor

Synopsis: Reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Dementia: Part II

Horror | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Matt Mercer, Graham Skipper, Najarra Townsend, Suzanne Voss

Synopsis: Wendell (Matt Mercer) receives a threatening phone call from his parole officer Reggie (Graham Skipper)… if he doesn’t find a job immediately, he will face serious legal repercussions. Wendell wrangles some home maintenance work for a seemingly benign older woman, Suzanne (Suzanne Voss), who persists in giving him increasingly absurd tasks to complete around the house. As the workday progresses, Wendell is thrown into an ever-escalating nightmare, and comes face to face with an unexpected evil. Suzanne hides a dark secret. And it’s up to Wendell and Suzanne’s daughter, Sheila (Najarra Townsend) to put an end to her madness.

Undine

Drama, Fantasy, Mystery, [German] | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Paula Beer, Franz Rogowski, Maryam Zaree

Synopsis: Undine works as a historian lecturing on Berlin's urban development. But when the man she loves leaves her, the ancient myth catches up with her. Undine has to kill the man who betrays her and return to the water.

May 28

Cruella

Comedy, Crime | Streaming: May 28 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Emma Stone, Mark Strong, Emma Thompson

Synopsis: In 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Dog Gone Trouble

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: May 28 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Big Sean, Pamela Adlon, Lucy Hale, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Chamerlin, Joel McHale, Damon Wayans Jr., Wilmer Valderrama

Synopsis: The privileged life of a pampered dog named Trouble is turned upside-down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big-city streets.

Wrath of Man

Action, Thriller | Streaming: May 25 | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Niamh Algar, Jeffrey Donovan

Synopsis: Armored truck heist movie about a mysterious worker at a cash truck company that moves hundred of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

Blue Miracle

Adventure, Biography, Drama | Streaming: May 28 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Jimmy Gonzales, Dennis Quaid, Anthony Gonzalez, Bruce McGill, Raymond Cruz

Synopsis: To save their cash-strapped orphanage, a guardian and his kids partner with a washed-up boat captain for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition.

Plan B

Comedy | Streaming: May 28 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: Kuhoo Verma, Victoria Moroles, Michael Provost, Myha'la Herrold, Jolly Abraham, Mason Cook

Synopsis: Follows a straight-laced high school student and her slacker best friend who, after a regrettable first sexual encounter, have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America's heartland.

The Water Man

Adventure, Drama, Family | Streaming: May 25 | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Rosario Dawson, David Oyelowo, Emma Needell, Oprah Winfrey, Lonnie Chavis, Alfred Molina, Amiah Miller, Maria Bello

Synopsis: Gunner (Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo (Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest -- but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them and in the process will discover who his son really is.

My Zoe

Drama | Streaming: May 25 | Theaters: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Julie Delpy, Richard Armitage, Daniel Brühl, Gemma Arterton, Sophia Ally

Synopsis: Recently divorced scientist Isabelle struggles to co-parent her daughter Zoe with her argumentative ex. But when Zoe suffers an unexpected brain hemorrhage and is put on life support, Isabelle comes up with an audacious plan to keep some version of her daughter alive. A meditation on loss, grief, and technology's very human limits, MY ZOE is the story of enduring love in a future that strikes close to our present.

Moby Doc

Documentary, Biography | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: David Lynch, David Bowie, Moby

Synopsis: Moby Doc is a surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby as he reflects on his turbulent personal life and iconic music from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist. Featuring interviews with David Lynch and David Bowie, along with extraordinary concert footage, utilizing a unique blend of re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage, audiences will be treated to an insightful, unvarnished look at an artist who has sold more than 20 million albums, an activist who has long championed animal rights, and a man whose traumatic childhood shaped him in profound ways. This introspective journey sets out to answer existential questions of purpose and meaning by examining a life of extreme highs and lows, joy, tragedy, success and failure.

Women

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Anna Marie Dobbins, Anna Maiche, Kylie Delre

Synopsis: A small-town detective investigates a case of several missing women after a mutilated body turns up in the trunk of a car.

American Traitor: The Trial Of Axis Sally

Drama, History | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Al Pacino, Thomas Kretschmann, Meadow Williams

Synopsis: The life of American woman Mildred Gillars and her lawyer, who struggles to redeem her reputation. Dubbed “Axis Sally” for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops during World War II, Mildred’s story exposes the dark underbelly of the Third Reich's hate-filled propaganda machine, her eventual capture in Berlin, and subsequent trial for treason against the United States after the war.

Endangered Species

Action, Thriller | Streaming: May 28 | Theaters: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Rebecca Romijn, Philip Winchester, Isabel Bassett, Michael Johnston, Chris Fisher, Jerry O'Connell

Synopsis: Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Jerry O’Connell (Showtime’s “Billions”) this gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun. Jack Halsey takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.

Funhouse

Horror | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Valter Skarsgård, Khamisa Wilsher, Gigi Saul Guerrero

Synopsis: When 8 celebrities from around the globe are invited to compete in an online reality show, they soon realize that they are playing for their very lives, as those voted off suffer horrific consequences, broadcast live to the entire world.

May 21

Army of the Dead

Action, Crime, Horror | Streaming: May 21 (Netflix) | Theaters: May 14 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera

Synopsis: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

3 Tickets to Paradise

Action, Adventure, Western | Streaming: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Manhart, Joe Bell, Jeffrey Bentley

Synopsis: Three guys on the verge of forty begin to realize all the best things in their lives happened before they were twenty. A spontaneous road trip adventure gives them a chance to balance the ledger.

Weekenders

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: May 18 | IMDb

Starring: Peyton Michelle Edwards, Erik Bloomquist, Ehad Berisha

Synopsis: A scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings together, each navigating the open waters of where, how, and with whom they're supposed to be.

Milkwater

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Molly Bernard, Michael Judson Berry, Patrick Breen

Synopsis: Feeling abandoned by friends living more adult lives, Milo rashly decides to become the surrogate for an older gay man she meets at a bar. As the pregnancy progresses, she must contend with the implications of their evolving relationship.

Four Good Days

Drama | Streaming: May 21 | Theaters: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, Stephen Root

Synopsis: In an emotional journey based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, 31-year-old Molly begs her estranged mother Deb for help fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life. Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction. Powerhouse performances from Glenn Close and Mila Kunis anchor director Rodrigo García's poignant and unpredictable chronicle of mother and daughter fighting to regain the love and trust that once held them together.

Blast Beat

Drama | Streaming: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Daniel Dae Kim, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama

Synopsis: On the cusp of the year 2000, Colombian brothers Carly (Mateo Arias) and Mateo (Moises Arias) prepare to move to the United States for their last years of high school. Metalhead Carly has his heart set on attending the Georgia Aerospace Institute and working for NASA, while his supportive parents (Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama) seize the chance to escape the political turmoil in Colombia and chase the American Dream. At first, Mateo is the only one to express any cynicism, but when the reality of their new life sinks in, the family struggles to adapt as their expectations are shattered. When events threaten to derail their future, Carly's dream becomes his only lifeline.

The Dry

Crime, Drama, Mystery | Streaming: May 21 (wide), April 23 (Australia) | IMDb

Starring: Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell

Synopsis: Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound - the unsolved death of a teenage girl.

American Fighter

Action, Biography | Streaming: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: George Kosturos, Tommy Flanagan, Sean Patrick Flanery

Synopsis: Desperate for cash to save his deathly ill mother, college wrestler Ali (George Kosturos, American Wrestler: The Wizard) enters the hidden world of underground fighting. Ali shows promise but, lacking skills, he gets beaten bloody. Duke (Sean Patrick Flanery The Boondock Saints), a troubled handler, takes pity on the boy and trains him to be a fierce competitor—but is it enough to make Ali a winner? Based on a true story, this gritty action tale also stars Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”).

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Documentary, Biography, Music | Streaming: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Pink, Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart

Synopsis: A behind-the-scenes look at P!NK as she balances family and life on the road, leading up to her first Wembley Stadium performance on 2019’s “Beautiful Trauma” world tour.

Georgetown

Biography, Crime, Drama | Streaming: May 18 | Theaters: May 14 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Christoph Waltz, Vanessa Redgrave, Annette Bening

Synopsis: Ulrich Mott is an eccentric and versatile social climber with grandiose plans to affect United States foreign policy. Encouraged in his attempts by his strategically chosen (and much older) wife, the well-connected journalist Elsa Brecht, Mott has a knack for making himself indispensable and impossible to ignore. The only one seemingly immune to his charms is Elsa's daughter Amanda, who might simply disapprove of her mother marrying a much younger man - or perhaps she senses something more sinister beneath the smooth-talking surface?

Take Out Girl

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: May 18 | IMDb

Starring: Hedy Wong, Ski Carr, Lynna Yee

Synopsis: To give her family a chance at a better life and save her family's failing restaurant, Tera Wong, a desperate 20-year-old Asian girl, parlays her Chinese food delivery expertise into a profitable drug hustle.

Seance

Horror, Mystery | Streaming: May 21 | Theaters: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Suki Waterhouse, Madisen Beaty, Ella-Rae Smith, Inanna Sarkis, Seamus Patterson, Marina Stephenson-Kerr

Synopsis: Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.

Hunted

Action, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: May 18 | IMDb

Starring: Lucie Debay, Arieh Worthalter, Ciaran O'Brien

Synopsis: Eve decides to let loose at a local nightclub after work one evening. There she meets a seemingly charming man who invites her back to his place. But Eve quickly realizes she’s being abducted as he knocks her over the head and shoves her into the trunk of his car. As he makes his way to their final destination, they are struck by a wild boar, giving Eve the chance to escape. Now Eve must find her way out of the nearby woods and flee the big bad wolf before it’s too late.

Sound of Violence

Horror, Thriller, Crime | Streaming: May 21 | Theaters: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Lili Simmons, James Jagger

Synopsis: Alexis recovered her hearing during the brutal murder of her family when she was ten. The visceral experience awakened synesthetic abilities in her and started her on an orphaned path of self-discovery through the healing music of brutal violence. She goes on to pursue a career teaching and experimenting to find new sounds. She is supported and loved by her roommate Marie who is unaware of the dark secrets behind Alexis' unique music and the part she unknowingly plays. Faced with the likelihood of losing her hearing again, Alexis escalates her pursuit of her masterpiece through gruesome sound experiments and devastating designs. She won't let anything stop her not even love.

May 14

Together Together

Comedy | Streaming: May 11 | Theaters: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Patti Harrison, Ed Helms, Rosalind Chao

Synopsis: When young loner Anna is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s who wants a child, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

The Get Together

Comedy | Streaming: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Alejandro Rose-Garcia, Johanna Braddy, Jacob Artist

Synopsis: A recent college post-grad, a soon-to-possibly-be-engaged couple, and a failing musician all deal with the realities of growing up as their three stories intersect over the course of one night at a house party in Austin.

Long Weekend

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: May 11 | Theaters: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Stephen Basilone, Jess Jacobs, Finn Wittrock

Synopsis: Bart's chance encounter with the enigmatic Vienna leads to a whirlwind weekend together. The two fall fast and hard, but both carry secrets that could be their undoing or the chance for a fresh start.

The Marksman

Action, Thriller | Streaming: May 1 | Theaters: January 15 | IMDb

Starring: Liam Neeson, Robert Lorenz, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Luce Rains, Teresa Ruiz

Synopsis: Hardened Arizona rancher Jim Hanson (Liam Neeson) simply wants to be left alone as he fends off eviction notices and tries to make a living on an isolated stretch of borderland. But everything changes when Hanson, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, witnesses 11-year-old migrant Miguel (Jacob Perez) fleeing with his mother Rosa (Teresa Ruiz) from drug cartel assassins led by the ruthless Mauricio (Juan Pablo Raba). After being caught in a shoot-out, a dying Rosa begs Jim to take her son to safety to her family in Chicago. Defying his cop daughter Sarah (Katheryn Winnick), Jim sneaks Miguel out of the local U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station and together, they hit the road with the group of killers in pursuit. Jim and Miguel slowly begin to overcome their differences and begin to forge an unlikely friendship, while Mauricio and his fellow assassins blaze a cold-blooded trail, hot on their heels. When they finally meet on a Midwestern farm, a fight to the death ensues as Jim uses his military skills and code of honor to defend the boy he's come to love.

French Exit

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: May 11 | Theaters: February 12 (Limited: NY and LA) | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts

Synopsis: A socialite is decamping from Manhattan to Paris to live out her days after her dead husband’s fortune runs out. She cashes out whatever is left and goes with her son and her cat, who happens to be the embodiment of her long-dead partner.

Benny Loves You

Comedy, Horror | Streaming: May 11 | Theaters: May 7 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Karl Holt, Claire Cartwright, George Collie

Synopsis: Jack, a man desperate to improve his life throws away his beloved childhood plush, Benny. It’s a move that has disastrous consequences when Benny springs to life with deadly intentions!

High Ground

Drama, Adventure | Streaming: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Simon Baker, Callan Mulvey, Aaron Pedersen, Ryan Corr, Caren Pistorius, Sean Mununggurr, Witiyana Marika, Esmerelda Marimowa, Maximillian Johnson, Jack Thompson

Synopsis: Gutjuk teams up with ex-sniper Travis to track down the most dangerous warrior in the Territory, who is also his uncle. As Travis and Gutjuk journey through the outback they begin to earn each other’s trust, but when the truths of Travis’ past actions are suddenly revealed, it is he who becomes the hunted.

The Woman in the Window

Crime, Drama, Mystery | Streaming: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie

Synopsis: Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

The Killing of Two Lovers

Drama | Streaming: May 14 | Theaters: February 23 | IMDb

Starring: Clayne Crawford, Sepideh Moafi, Chris Coy

Synopsis: A man desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife. They both agree to see other people, but he struggles to come to terms with her new relationship.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Action, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: May 14 (HBO Max) | Theaters: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little

Synopsis: A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him - and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

Beast Beast

Drama | Streaming: April 30 | Theaters: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Shirley Chen, Will Madden, Jose Angeles

Synopsis: Three interwoven stories of youth navigating identity, first love, petty crime, and gun violence in a Southern, American town. Brimming with energy and style, Beast Beast captures what it means to come of age in an era marked by technology and social media, where violent clashes awaken dormant passions and teenagers are faced with growing up all too quickly.

Goodbye Honey

Thriller | Streaming: May 11 | IMDb

Starring: Peyton Michelle Edwards, Pamela Jayne Morgan, Stacey Van Gorder

Synopsis: After escaping abduction, a frantic woman must coerce an exhausted truck driver to hide in the back of her truck for the night. The two women take refuge not knowing what the rest of the night has in store.

The Unholy

Horror | Streaming: May 11 | Theaters: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, William Sadler

Synopsis: A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister?

The Djinn

Horror, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Ezra Dewey, Rob Brownstein, Tevy Poe

Synopsis: A mute boy becomes trapped in his apartment with a sinister monster after making a wish to fulfill his heart's greatest desire.

In the Earth

Horror | Streaming: May 8 | Theaters: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires

Synopsis: As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Gully

Drama, Crime | Streaming: June 6 (?) | IMDb

Starring: Amber Heard, Terrance Howard, John Corbett, Charlie Plummer, Robin Givens, Jonathan Majors

Synopsis: Three teens living in LA, all victims of extreme childhoods, wreak a hedonistic riot across the city over the course of 48 hours, unbound by societal norms. They take us on a rip-roaring ride of drugs and murder across Los Angeles.

Documentary | Streaming: June 8 | IMDb

Starring: Seth Breedlove

Synopsis: On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey takes a deep look into the subject of Bigfoot but also what spurs people to spend their lives searching for a creature that many believe doesn’t exist. Along the way, they made a stop in Whitehall, NY, home to an incident involving multiple members of law enforcement claiming to see a Bigfoot in a field off a rural road. The crew had multiple unusual experiences during their various night investigations near Lake George, Whitehall and Western Massachusetts. The Journey unveils some of that evidence.

Sublet

Comedy, Drama, Romance, LGBTQ | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: John Benjamin Hickey, Niv Nissim, Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Omri Loukas, Tamir Ginsburg

Synopsis: A New York Times writer visits Tel Aviv after suffering a tragedy. The city's energy and his relationship with a younger man he meets there bring him back to life.

Wish Dragon

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: June 11 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu, John Cho, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Will Yun Lee, Bobby Lee

Synopsis: In Sony Pictures Animation's Wish Dragon, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din's long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life's biggest questions -- because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters.

Hero Mode

Comedy, Family | Streaming: June 11 | Theaters: June 4 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Mira Sorvino, Chris Carpenter, Sean Astin, Indiana Massara, Nelson Franklin

Synopsis: A teenage coding genius has just 30 days to create the world's greatest video game or his family loses everything.

The Misfits

Action, Adventure, Thriller | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Jamie Chung, Tim Roth, Hermione Corfield, Rami Jaber, Mike Angelo, Renny Harlin, Nick Cannon

Synopsis: After being recruited by a group of unconventional thieves, renowned criminal Richard Pace finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications on his life and the lives of countless others.

The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2

Action, Comedy, Horror | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Mike Epps, Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb, Tyrin Turner, Andrew Bachelor, Deon Taylor, Corey Harrell, Katt Williams

Synopsis: From Beverly Hills to the Chicago 'burbs, mayhem and hilarity seem to follow The Blacks wherever they go. After surviving a night of terror on the West Coast, (not-so) best-selling author Carl Black (Mike Epps) moves his family back to his childhood home in the Windy City where he hopes to find the peace and quiet he needs to write his new book. But when an eccentric neighbor (Katt Williams) moves in next door, Carl becomes convinced that the man is a vampire trying to take his family, and must team up with his oddball neighbors to save his career and their lives!

In the Heights

Drama, Music, Musical | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace

Synopsis: The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. 'In the Heights' fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

Queen Of Spades

Horror | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Ava Preston, Daniel Kash, Kaelen Ohm, Eric Osborne, Jamie Bloch, Nabil Rajo, Krista Marchand

Synopsis: According to legend, an omnious entity known as the Queen of Spades can be summoned by performing an ancient ritual. Four teenagers summon the Queen of Spades, but they could never imagine the horrors that await them.

12 Mighty Orphans

History, Sport | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Luke Wilson, Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight, Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall, Jake Austin Walker

Synopsis: Haunted by his mysterious past, a devoted high school football coach leads a scrawny team of orphans to the state championship during the Great Depression and inspires a broken nation along the way.

Queen Bees

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Christopher Lloyd, Loretta Devine

Synopsis: Helen is an independent widow who moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community and discovers it’s just like high school – full of cliques and flirtatious suitors. What she initially avoids leads her to exactly what she has been missing: new friendships and a chance at love again with newcomer Dan.

Domino: Battle Of The Bones

Comedy | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: David Arquette, Snoop Dogg, Tom Lister Jr., Tasie Lawrence, Lou Beatty Jr.

Synopsis: Domino: Battle of the Bones is a feel-good comedy about an elderly black man who teams up with his awkward, white step-grandson to defeat his rival in a domino tournament.

Dream Horse

Biography, Comedy, Family, Inspirational, Drama, Sports | Streaming: June 11 | Theaters: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O’Donnell, Nicholas Farrell, Sian Phillips

Synopsis: The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award (R) nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.

Night Walk

Action, Crime | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Mickey Rourke, Eric Roberts, Tom Lister Jr.

Synopsis: Mickey Rourke stars in this gritty action-thriller about one man’s quest for justice. It starts as Frank, an American, visits the Middle East with his girlfriend, Sarah. But when Sarah is killed in a police incident, Frank is framed for her murder and sent to a prison in the U.S. Then, after uncovering the conspiracy that led to Frank’s sentence, his friend dies mysteriously. Now, seeking bloody justice, Frank plans to escape from prison – but must partner with a dangerous gang to do so.

Anything for Jackson

Horror | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings, Konstantina Mantelos, Yannick Bisson

Synopsis: After a tragic car accident that took their grandson’s life, Audrey and Henry are unable to go on without him. Following the guidance of their ancient spell book, the elderly couple decide to abduct a young pregnant woman with the intention of performing a 'reverse exorcism' to channel their grandson’s spirit inside her unborn child. But when it becomes clear the ritual has called upon more than one spirit, the couple realize they have summoned more than they bargained for and must put an end to the evil entity they’ve invoked.

Luca

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: June 16 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph

Synopsis: In a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, two young boys experience an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Siberia

Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Streaming: June 18 | Theaters: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Dounia Sichov, Simon McBurney

Synopsis: Clint (Defoe) tends bar at a snowbound roadhouse whose patrons speak a language he doesn’t understand, and things may not be what they seem. Desperate for answers, he drives a sled team to a nearby cave, but finds no peace. Are the spirits that confront him mere figments of his imagination — or will they slowly tear his body and soul to pieces? This mind-blowing psychological thriller is directed by Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant) and stars Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man).

The Sparks Brothers

Documentary, Music | Theaters: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Edgar Wright, Nira Park, George Hencken, Laura Richardson

Synopsis: How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Take a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers Ron and Russell Mael, celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite band.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

A Quiet Place Part II

Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi | Theaters: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy

Synopsis: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Spirit Untamed

Animation, Adventure, Family | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin

Synopsis: An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse, Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in the beloved story from DreamWorks Animation.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro