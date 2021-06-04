If you use a fitness tracker with Android or iOS, Google Fit is a handy solution that can store all your data in one place. And the app does more than just show your activity, it even pushes you to complete daily goals. It's now getting a brand new feature that will encourage you to take walking a little more seriously in order to burn more calories.
The new paced walking mode is very straightforward in that you need to set a pace goal of how many steps you want to walk a minute — the average is 100. Once it begins, there will be constant beeps going off in the background with which you'll need to match your steps to meet the goal.
Don't worry, you'll still be able to play music and podcasts, but the constant beeping might prove to be annoying.
Paced walking is widely rolling out and if you haven't received it yet, make sure to update your app through the Play Store — or grab it from APK Mirror. The feature isn't available for Google Fit on Wear OS currently, but that could change with a future update.
- Thanks:
- Hamzah,
- Moshe,
- Marc,
- Riley
