Google Chrome's release cycle is incredibly fast moving, with new major versions launching every six weeks, and that's no different for Chrome 92. Google has just released the first beta of the new version, and you can download it right here, over at APK Mirror.

As far as we can judge right now, Chrome 92 is a rather minor update. The most notable introduction is a new file handling API for web apps, which allows them to show up in the Android "open with" dialog (or in your desktop computer's right-click menu). That will be particularly handy for web apps created for image or text editing and will almost certainly speed up your editing workflow.

Stay tuned for our deep dive into what's new with this Chrome release for more details.

Chrome Beta 92 is currently rolling out on the Play Store, but you can also download it from APK Mirror. If you go down the latter route and experience problems, make sure you've got the corresponding Trichrome Library.