Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and so it's time to check out the current app and game sales available on the Google Play Store. I also have a few standouts I'd like to highlight. First up is Titan Quest, an older and enjoyable ARPG that's recently seen a flurry of updates now that it supports controllers. Next, I have Talisman, a quality digital adaptation of the popular board game. Last but not least is Star Traders: Frontiers, a challenging space sim from the Trese Brothers. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for Friday.
Free
Apps
- Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Miracast For Android to TV $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Visual Acuity Charts $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Archery Master Man-3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Be a Fish - VR Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Egyptian Pyramids Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- VR Pirates Ahoy - Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Yellow Submarine $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Isometric Squares - puzzle ² $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mega Adventure - Platform retro adventure $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mega Maker $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Soul Warrior Premium: Sword and Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Splash Pro - Liquid Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- BoxToGo Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn French from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn German from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Site Inspection - Snagging, Site Auditing, faults $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G, 4G, Wifi) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Greek Mythology For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pencil Sketch HD $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Scientific Complex Number Calculator PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sketch Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deluxe Moon - Moon Calendar, Phases and more! $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Space Grunts $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bloop - Tabletop Finger Frenzy $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dig Dog - Treasure Hunter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Talisman $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Talisman: Origins $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aline Icon Pack - linear gradient icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Chroma Launcher - Pocket PC Style Home $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ango - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unusual Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments