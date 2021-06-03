Back to the office? Throwing a party? Throwing a "Back to the Office" Party? Google Pay is offering up to $10 cashback for your next run to Dunkin' whether it's for coffee, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, or donuts... they still do donuts, right?

Open up the new GPay app — and if you don't know about the new app, you do now — and tab over to Rewards to find the cashback offer for Dunkin'.

After you activate it, you'll have until June 30 at 8:59 p.m. PDT to redeem 35% cashback of your next in-store purchase (in the U.S., excluding U.S. territories) — for the maximum $10 back, you'll need to spend $28.57.

Remember, the cashback reward applies to the first Dunkin' purchase you make. You don't even need to use Google Pay to make the buy, just an eligible card you've registered with the platform. So, if you don't have a reason otherwise to hoard a couple dozen donuts and a Box O' Joe, make one.

Guess you could say with this deal that everyone will be wanting Google's Dunkaccino.