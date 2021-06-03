In a cheeky interview conducted through WhatsApp with the owner of WABetaInfo, Mark Zuckerberg has announced the arrival of three new features to the world's most popular messaging application. The most significant amongst them is support for multiple devices, which has been under development for the longest time.

The feature will allow you to connect up to four devices to the same WhatsApp account, and it won't sacrifice the platform's end-to-end encryption. Yes, even if your primary device doesn't have an internet connection, you'll still be able to send messages from another device. For what it's worth, Telegram has had this ability for years.

In the same interview with WABetaInfo, Will Cathcart, the Head of WhatsApp, also revealed that multi-device support could pave the way for the messaging app to finally be available for iPads.

In case you're excited to try it out, you might be happy to learn that it'll soon make it to a public beta in the next month or two — just make sure to be a part of the beta program.

Left: Confirmation of multi-device support. Middle: Public beta next month. Right: iPad support.

However, that's not all. There are two more upcoming features. The first is Disappearing Mode that makes all your chats on WhatsApp ephemeral — you won't have to bother deleting images manually if you don't want to leave a trace of your conversations.

Left: Disappearing Mode. Right: View Once.

The other one is View Once which will lets you send photos and videos that will self-destruct after the recipient has viewed them once — basically Snapchat.

These two features will also soon be available on the beta channel. And yes, if you've been waiting to be a part of the beta program on iOS, WhatsApp is looking into opening up some seats.