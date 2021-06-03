Strava is among the most popular fitness social networks for runners and cyclists. One of the things that's generally most appealing about it is its interoperability with tons of existing platforms, like Fitbit, Apple Fitness, and Google Fit. That last one is presenting something of a problem at the moment: Strava users are reporting that syncing their fitness data with Google Fit is no longer possible.

The issue first appeared on the very active Strava subreddit, where users noted that the app appeared "blocked," either by some automatic process within Google or a manual review. "To keep your account safe, Google blocked this access." It's a common issue with apps that use Google APIs. Though the portion of Strava users that sync fitness data appears small, it seems like the problem extends to all of them, including our tipster.

We reached out to both Google and Strava for comment on the situation, and have yet to hear back. But earlier today Strava's support documentation was updated with a message acknowledging the sync issue. "Strava's connection with Google Fit is in review," it says, "and we expect it to be approved soon." A precise timeline for resolution of the problem wasn't given ... which seems prudent, given how opaque Google's bureaucracy can often be.

We'll update this story if we hear from either Google or Strava, or if the problem is resolved.