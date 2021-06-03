This story was originally published and last updated

Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, began trialing on November 19 (2019), and even though you needed a $130 Founder's Edition kit to gain access, Google eventually opened the floodgates to everyone in August (2020). So far, many games have been announced for the service, and we expect more of them to pop up as we go along. Of course, it can be a difficult to keep track of things in this fast-moving industry, so we've got you covered with a handy list of all the titles that have been announced for Stadia.

Much like any other console or platform, Google requires players on its free tier, Stadia Base, to buy all of their games. At $10 per month, Stadia Pro grants subscribers access to the occasional free game as well as discounts to many other titles, so keep that in mind. You may also expect publisher subscriptions like Ubisoft's Uplay+ to work with Stadia now that it's officially available. You can learn more about Stadia through our story here and keep track of ongoing developments with the platform at large here.

We'll be updating the following list as needed, so you might want to append a bookmark to this page to track the progress. And if you're looking for the current free games included with Stadia Pro, you can find them here.

Google Stadia games list

Here are all the current and upcoming games on Stadia. Prices shown are for non-Pro subscribers. Last updated June 3rd: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, Child of Light, Rayman Legends, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry 4, Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Rogue, and Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.

TitleInitial Release DateStadia Release DatePriceNotes
A Place for the Unwilling2019. 07/252021$14.99
ARK: Survival Evolved2015, 06/022021TBA
Ary and the Secret of Seasons2020, 09/012020, 11/05$39.99
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered2012, 10/30TBATBA
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag2013, 10/29TBATBA
Assassin's Creed Odyssey2018, 10/052019, 11/19$59.99, $119.99Launch title
Assassin’s Creed Rogue
2014, 11/11TBATBA
Assassin's Creed Valhalla2020, 11/102020, 11/10$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
Assassin’s Creed Origins2017, 10/272020, 12/15$59.99, $69.99, $99.99
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate2015, 10/232020, 12/15$29.99, $49.99
Assassin’s Creed Unity2014, 11/112020, 12/15$29.99
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle2019, 07/052019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
AVICII Invector2017, 12/072021, 03/01Free w/ Pro, $19.99
Baldur's Gate III: The Black Hound2020, 10/06 (early access)2020, 10/06 (early access)$59.99
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night2019, 06/18TBATBA
Blue Fire2021, 02/042021, 06/01$19.99
Borderlands 32019, 09/132019, 12/17$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
Cake Bash2020, 10/142020, 10/15$19.99
Celeste2018, 01/252020, 07/28$19.99
Child of Light2014, 04/29TBATBA
CHORUS20212021TBA
Chronos: Before the Ashes2020, 12/012020, 12/01$29.99
Control Ultimate Edition2020, 08/272021TBA
Cosmic Star Heroine2017, 04/112021, 04/01$14.99
Crayta2020, 07/012020, 07/01$39.99, $59.99
The Crew 22018, 05/312020, 03/25$49.99, $59.99, $89.99Announced March 12, 2020
Cris Tales2019, 06/102020, 11/17$39.99
Cthulhu Saves Christmas2019, 12/232020, 12/22Free w/ Pro, $9.99
Cyberpunk 20772020, 11/192020, 11/19$59.99Delayed from April 16 launch date
The Darkside Detective2017, 07/272021, 04/08Free w/ Pro
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark2021, 04/152021, 04/15TBA
Darksiders Genesis2019, 12/052019, 12/05$39.99
Dead by Daylight2016, 06/142020, 10/01Free w/ Pro
Death CarnivalTBATBATBA
Destiny 22017, 09/062019, 11/19Base game + Warmind, Curse of Osiris, Forsaken, and Shadowkeep free with Stadia Pro

$24.99 (Forsaken)

$34.99 (Shadowkeep)

$39.99 (Beyond Light)

$49.99 (Beyond Light + Season)

$49.99 (Upgrade Edition)

$69.99 (Beyond Light Deluxe Edition)		Launch title
Destroy All Humans!(Remastered)2020, 07/282020, 12/08$39.99
DIRT 52020, 11/062021, 03/24$59.99
Disco Elysium – The Final Cut2021, 03/302021, 03/30$39.99
The Division 22019, 03/152020, 03/17$59.99, $99.99, $119.99Announced March 12, 2020
DOOM2016, 05/132020, 08/18$19.99
Doom 641997, 03/312020, 05/12$2.49
Doom Eternal2020, 03/202020, 03/20$59.99Released March 20, 2020
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 22016, 10/252019, 12/17$49.99
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition2019, 09/272021, 03/16$39.99
El Hijo - A Wild West Tale2020, 12/032020, 12/03$19.99
Elder Scrolls Online2014, 04/042020, 06/16$19.99 (Base game)

$59.99 (Greymoor)

$79.99 (Greymoor Collector's Edition)
Embr2019, 05/212020, 05/21$15.99 (while in early access)
Enter the Gungeon2016, 04/052020, 12/22$14.99
Epistory - Typing Chronicles2016, 03/302021. 02/02$14.99
Everspace2016, 09/142020, 12/01$29.99
F1 20202020, 07/102020, 07/10$59.99, $69.99
Family Feud Decades2020, 11/122020, 11/12$29.99
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon2013, 04/30TBATBA
Far Cry 42014, 11/18TBATBA
Far Cry 52018, 03/272020, 11/03$59.99, $89.99
Far Cry 62021, 02/182021, 10/07TBA
Far Cry Primal2016, 02/23TBATBA
Far Cry New Dawn2019, 02/142020, 11/03$39.99, $49.99
Farming Simulator 20192018, 11/192019, 11/19$39.99Launch title
FIFA 212020, 10/052021, 03/17TBA
Figment 2: Creed Valley20212021TBA
Figment2017, 09/222020, 12/08$19.99
Figment Creed ValleyTBATBATBA
Final Fantasy XV2016, 11/262019, 11/19$39.99Launch title
Floor Kids2017, 12/72021, 04/14TBA
Football Manager 20202019, 10/312019, 11/19$49.99Launch title
FORECLOSED2021, 08/122021, 08/12TBA
The Gardens Between2018, 09/202020, 11/01$19.99
Get Packed2020, 04/282020, 04/28$19.99Stadia Exclusive
Ghost Recon Breakpoint2019, 10/042019, 12/18$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
Ghost Recon Wildlands2018, 03/07TBATBA
Gods Will Fall2021, 01/292021, 01/29$24.99, $31.99
Grid2019, 09/132019, 11/19$59.99, $84.99Launch title
GRIMETBATBATBA
Gunsport2020, 09/012020, 09/01$19.99
Gylt2019, 11/192019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
Hello Neighbor2017, 12/082020, 09/01$29.99
Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek2018, 12/062020, 11/01Free w/ Pro, $29.99
Hello Engineer20212021TBA
Hellpoint2020, 07/302021, 02/25$34.99
Hitman2015, 06/232020, 09/01$59.99
Hitman 22018, 11/132020, 09/01$59.99, $99.99
Hitman 32021, 01/202021, 01/20$59.99
Hotline Miami2012, 10/232020, 09/22$9.99
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number2015, 03/102020, 09/22$14.99
Human: Fall Flat2016, 07/222020, 10/01TBA
Humankind20212021, 04/21$50.99 (pre-order)
Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator2021, 02/032021, 05/13$22.49
Immortals Fenyx Rising2020, 12/032020, 12/03$59.99, $99.99Formerly Gods & Monsters
Into the Breach2018, 02/272020, 12/01$14.99
It came from space and ate our brains2013, 10/312021, 03/02TBA
Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt PunchTBATBATBA
Jotun: Valhalla Edition2015, 09/292020, 05/26$14.99
Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition2020, 01/282021, 02/01Free w/ Pro
Judgment 2018, 12/132021, 04/03TBA
Just Dance 20202019, 11/052019, 11/19$49.99Launch title
Just Dance 20212020, 11/122020, 11/12TBA
Just Shapes & Beats2018, 05/312020, 06/30$19.99
Kaze and the Wild Masks2021, 03/262021, 03/25$29.99
Kemono Heroes2020, 02/272021, 04/01$14.99
Killer Queen Black2019, 10/112021, 03/30Free w/ Pro, $19.99
Kine2019, 10/172019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
Kona2016, 03/102020, 08/01$14.99
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light2010, 08/182020, 12/22TBA
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris2014, 12/092020, 07/15$19.99
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
2017, 09/282021, 04/01$59.99
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV2018, 09/272021, 04/09$59.99
Legend of Keepers2021, 04/292021, 04/29$19.99
Life is Strange: True Colors2021, 09/102021, 09/10TBA
Little Big Workshop2019, 10/072020, 11/05$19.99
Little Nightmares2017, 04/282020, 06/01$29.99
Little Nightmares II2021, 02/112021, 02/11TBA
Lost Words: Beyond the PageTBA2020, 03/27$14.99Released March 27th, 2020
Madden NFL 212020, 08/282021, 01/28$59.99, $79.99
Mafia 2 Remastered2020, 05/19TBATBA
Mafia 3 Remastered

2020, 05/19TBATBA
Marvel's Avengers2020, 09/042020, 09/04TBA
Merek's Market20212021TBA
Metro 2033 Redux2010, 03/162020, 06/23$19.99
Metro Exodus2019, 02/152019, 11/19$39.99, $64.99Launch title
Metro Last Light Redux2013, 05/142020, 06/23$19.99
Monopoly2017, 10/302020, 04/28$39.99Announced March 12, 2020
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom2018, 12/042020, 07/01$29.99
Monster Energy Supercross 32020, 02/042020, 02/04$59.99
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 42021, 03/11/212021, 03/11/21$59.99
Monster Jam Steel Titans2019, 06/252020, 12/01$29.99Announced March 27, 2020
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 2021, 03/022021, 03/02$39.99
Mortal Kombat 112019, 04/232019, 11/19$49.99, $59.99 (Ultimate)Launch title
MotoGP202020, 04/232020, 04/23$49.99Announced March 27, 2020
Murder by Numbers2020, 03/252021, 03/24$7.49
Nanotale: Typing Chronicles2019, 10/032021, 03/30$19.99
NBA 2K202019, 09/062019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
NBA 2K212020, 09/042020, 09/04$59.99, $99.99
Octopath Traveler2018, 07/132020, 04/28$59.99
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game2019, 07/242021, 06/22TBA
One Hand Clapping2020, 07/142020, 07/14$2.99 (while in early access)
Orcs Must Die! 32020, 07/142020, 07/14$29.99
OutcastersTBA2020, 12/03$19.99Stadia Exclusive
Outriders2021, 02/022021, 04/01$59.99
Outward2019, 03/262020, 11/30$39.99
PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel BattleTBA2020, 11/17$19.99
Panzer Dragoon Remake2020, 03/262020, 06/01TBAAnnounced February 13, 2020
PGA Tour 2K212020, 08/212020, 08/21$59.99, $69.99
Phoenix Point2019, 12/102021, 01/26$59.99
PHOGS!2020, 12/032020, 12/03$29.99
Pikuniku2019, 01/042021, 02/10Free w/ Pro, $12.99
PixelJunk RaidersTBA2021, 03/01Free w/ Pro, $19.99
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)2016, 07/302020, 04/28$29.99 , $89.99
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid2019, 03/262020, 06/01TBA
Rage 22019, 05/142019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99Launch title
Rainbow Six QuarantineTBATBATBA
Rayman Legends2013, 08/29TBATBA
Red Dead Redemption 22018, 10/262019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
Reigns2016, 04/112020, 12/22$2.99
Relicta2020, 08/042020, 08/04$19.99
Republique2013, 12/192020, 09/15$9.99
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition2017, 12/122021, 04/01Free w/ Pro, TBA
Resident Evil Village2021, 05/072021, 05/07$59.99, $69.99
Riders Republic2021, 02/252021, 02/25TBA
Rise of the Tomb Raider2015, 11/102019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
Risk of Rain 22019, 03/282020, 09/29$24.99
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break2020, 07/212020, 08/14$29.99
Saints Row: The Third Remastered2011, 11/152021, 03/05$39.99
Samurai Shodown2019, 06/252019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition2021, 01/142021, 01/14$14.99
Secret Neighbor2019, 10/232020, 12/01$19.99
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice2019, 03/222020, 10/29$59.99
Serious Sam 42020, 09/242020, 09/24$39.99Exclusive to Stadia and PC until sometime in 2021
Serious Sam Collection2013, 07/122020, 03/03$29.99Announced February 13, 2020
Shadow of the Tomb Raider2018, 09/142019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition2016, 09/302021, 02/23$29.99
Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut2010, 10/042021, 02/23$9.99
SHE DREAMS ELSEWHERETBATBATBA
Skyclimbers20212021TBA
Sniper Elite 42017, 02/142020, 11/01$59.99, $89.99
Spiritfarer2020, 08/182020, 08/18$29.99
Spitlings2020, 02/252020, 02/25$14.99
SpongeBobSquarePants:Battle for Bikini BottomRehydrated2020, 06/232020, 12/08Free w/ Pro, 29.99
Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)2020, 04/012020, 04/01$12.99Announced February 13, 2020 as time-exclusive title
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order2019, 11/152020, 11/24TBA
SteamWorld Dig2013, 08/072020, 03/10$9.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Dig 22017, 09/212020, 03/01$19.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Heist2015, 12/102020, 03/10$19.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Quest2019, 04/252020, 03/01$24.99Announced February 20, 2020
Strange Brigade2018, 08/282020, 08/01$49.99
Street Power Football2020, 08/252021, 05/11$29.99
Submerged: Hidden DepthsTBA2020, 12/03$19.99Stadia Exclusive
Sundered: Eldritch Edition2017, 07/282020, 05/26$19.99
Super Bomberman R Online2020, 09/012020, 09/01Free
Superhot2016, 02/252020, 06/01$24.99
Superhot: Mind Control Delete2020, 07/162020, 08/18$24.99
TchiaTBATBATBA
Terraria2011, 05/162021, 03/18TBA
Thumper2016, 10/102019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
TOHU2020, 06/162021, 01/28$14.99
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six2015, 04/07TBATBA
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition2013, 03/222019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
Trials Rising2019, 02/262019, 11/19$24.99, $39.99Launch title
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince2019, 10/082021, 03/30$29.99
The Turing Test2016, 08/302020, 05/05$19.99
UNO2020, 09/152020, 09/15$9.99, $14.99
Unto The End2020, 12/092020, 12/09$19.99
Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition2019, 07/102020, 12/08$49.99
Watch Dogs2014, 05/272020, 12/09$19.99
Watch Dogs 22016, 11/152020, 12/09$17.49
Watch Dogs: Legion2020, 10/292020, 10/29$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
Wave Break TBA2020, 06/23$29.99
Welcome to Elk2020, 09/172021, 02/23$14.99
West of Loathing2017, 08/102020, 07/01$10.99
Windbound2020, 08/282020, 08/28$29.99Announced June 16, 2020
Windjammers 220212021TBAOriginally promoted with "2019" launch window
Wolfenstein: Youngblood2019, 07/262019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
WWE 2K Battlegrounds2020, 09/182020, 09/18$39.99, $49.99
Young SoulsTBATBATBA
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
2016, 07/212021, 04/01Free w/ Pro, $39.99
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox2019, 09/262021$59.99
Zombie Army 4: Dead War2020, 02/042020, 05/05$49.99
Showing 1 to 217 of 217 entries