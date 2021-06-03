This story was originally published and last updated .
Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, began trialing on November 19 (2019), and even though you needed a $130 Founder's Edition kit to gain access, Google eventually opened the floodgates to everyone in August (2020). So far, many games have been announced for the service, and we expect more of them to pop up as we go along. Of course, it can be a difficult to keep track of things in this fast-moving industry, so we've got you covered with a handy list of all the titles that have been announced for Stadia.
Much like any other console or platform, Google requires players on its free tier, Stadia Base, to buy all of their games. At $10 per month, Stadia Pro grants subscribers access to the occasional free game as well as discounts to many other titles, so keep that in mind. You may also expect publisher subscriptions like Ubisoft's Uplay+ to work with Stadia now that it's officially available. You can learn more about Stadia through our story here and keep track of ongoing developments with the platform at large here.
We'll be updating the following list as needed, so you might want to append a bookmark to this page to track the progress. And if you're looking for the current free games included with Stadia Pro, you can find them here.
Google Stadia games list
Here are all the current and upcoming games on Stadia. Prices shown are for non-Pro subscribers. Last updated June 3rd: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, Child of Light, Rayman Legends, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry 4, Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Rogue, and Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.
|Title
|Initial Release Date
|Stadia Release Date
|Price
|Notes
|A Place for the Unwilling
|2019. 07/25
|2021
|$14.99
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|2015, 06/02
|2021
|TBA
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|2020, 09/01
|2020, 11/05
|$39.99
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|2012, 10/30
|TBA
|TBA
|Assassin’s Creed Black Flag
|2013, 10/29
|TBA
|TBA
|Assassin's Creed Odyssey
|2018, 10/05
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99, $119.99
|Launch title
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|2014, 11/11
|TBA
|TBA
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla
|2020, 11/10
|2020, 11/10
|$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|2017, 10/27
|2020, 12/15
|$59.99, $69.99, $99.99
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|2015, 10/23
|2020, 12/15
|$29.99, $49.99
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|2014, 11/11
|2020, 12/15
|$29.99
|Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
|2019, 07/05
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99
|Launch title
|AVICII Invector
|2017, 12/07
|2021, 03/01
|Free w/ Pro, $19.99
|Baldur's Gate III: The Black Hound
|2020, 10/06 (early access)
|2020, 10/06 (early access)
|$59.99
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|2019, 06/18
|TBA
|TBA
|Blue Fire
|2021, 02/04
|2021, 06/01
|$19.99
|Borderlands 3
|2019, 09/13
|2019, 12/17
|$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
|Cake Bash
|2020, 10/14
|2020, 10/15
|$19.99
|Celeste
|2018, 01/25
|2020, 07/28
|$19.99
|Child of Light
|2014, 04/29
|TBA
|TBA
|CHORUS
|2021
|2021
|TBA
|Chronos: Before the Ashes
|2020, 12/01
|2020, 12/01
|$29.99
|Control Ultimate Edition
|2020, 08/27
|2021
|TBA
|Cosmic Star Heroine
|2017, 04/11
|2021, 04/01
|$14.99
|Crayta
|2020, 07/01
|2020, 07/01
|$39.99, $59.99
|The Crew 2
|2018, 05/31
|2020, 03/25
|$49.99, $59.99, $89.99
|Announced March 12, 2020
|Cris Tales
|2019, 06/10
|2020, 11/17
|$39.99
|Cthulhu Saves Christmas
|2019, 12/23
|2020, 12/22
|Free w/ Pro, $9.99
|Cyberpunk 2077
|2020, 11/19
|2020, 11/19
|$59.99
|Delayed from April 16 launch date
|The Darkside Detective
|2017, 07/27
|2021, 04/08
|Free w/ Pro
|The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
|2021, 04/15
|2021, 04/15
|TBA
|Darksiders Genesis
|2019, 12/05
|2019, 12/05
|$39.99
|Dead by Daylight
|2016, 06/14
|2020, 10/01
|Free w/ Pro
|Death Carnival
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Destiny 2
|2017, 09/06
|2019, 11/19
|Base game + Warmind, Curse of Osiris, Forsaken, and Shadowkeep free with Stadia Pro
$24.99 (Forsaken)
$34.99 (Shadowkeep)
$39.99 (Beyond Light)
$49.99 (Beyond Light + Season)
$49.99 (Upgrade Edition)
$69.99 (Beyond Light Deluxe Edition)
|Launch title
|Destroy All Humans!(Remastered)
|2020, 07/28
|2020, 12/08
|$39.99
|DIRT 5
|2020, 11/06
|2021, 03/24
|$59.99
|Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
|2021, 03/30
|2021, 03/30
|$39.99
|The Division 2
|2019, 03/15
|2020, 03/17
|$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
|Announced March 12, 2020
|DOOM
|2016, 05/13
|2020, 08/18
|$19.99
|Doom 64
|1997, 03/31
|2020, 05/12
|$2.49
|Doom Eternal
|2020, 03/20
|2020, 03/20
|$59.99
|Released March 20, 2020
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|2016, 10/25
|2019, 12/17
|$49.99
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
|2019, 09/27
|2021, 03/16
|$39.99
|El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
|2020, 12/03
|2020, 12/03
|$19.99
|Elder Scrolls Online
|2014, 04/04
|2020, 06/16
|$19.99 (Base game)
$59.99 (Greymoor)
$79.99 (Greymoor Collector's Edition)
|Embr
|2019, 05/21
|2020, 05/21
|$15.99 (while in early access)
|Enter the Gungeon
|2016, 04/05
|2020, 12/22
|$14.99
|Epistory - Typing Chronicles
|2016, 03/30
|2021. 02/02
|$14.99
|Everspace
|2016, 09/14
|2020, 12/01
|$29.99
|F1 2020
|2020, 07/10
|2020, 07/10
|$59.99, $69.99
|Family Feud Decades
|2020, 11/12
|2020, 11/12
|$29.99
|Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
|2013, 04/30
|TBA
|TBA
|Far Cry 4
|2014, 11/18
|TBA
|TBA
|Far Cry 5
|2018, 03/27
|2020, 11/03
|$59.99, $89.99
|Far Cry 6
|2021, 02/18
|2021, 10/07
|TBA
|Far Cry Primal
|2016, 02/23
|TBA
|TBA
|Far Cry New Dawn
|2019, 02/14
|2020, 11/03
|$39.99, $49.99
|Farming Simulator 2019
|2018, 11/19
|2019, 11/19
|$39.99
|Launch title
|FIFA 21
|2020, 10/05
|2021, 03/17
|TBA
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|2021
|2021
|TBA
|Figment
|2017, 09/22
|2020, 12/08
|$19.99
|Figment Creed Valley
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Final Fantasy XV
|2016, 11/26
|2019, 11/19
|$39.99
|Launch title
|Floor Kids
|2017, 12/7
|2021, 04/14
|TBA
|Football Manager 2020
|2019, 10/31
|2019, 11/19
|$49.99
|Launch title
|FORECLOSED
|2021, 08/12
|2021, 08/12
|TBA
|The Gardens Between
|2018, 09/20
|2020, 11/01
|$19.99
|Get Packed
|2020, 04/28
|2020, 04/28
|$19.99
|Stadia Exclusive
|Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|2019, 10/04
|2019, 12/18
|$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
|Ghost Recon Wildlands
|2018, 03/07
|TBA
|TBA
|Gods Will Fall
|2021, 01/29
|2021, 01/29
|$24.99, $31.99
|Grid
|2019, 09/13
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99, $84.99
|Launch title
|GRIME
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Gunsport
|2020, 09/01
|2020, 09/01
|$19.99
|Gylt
|2019, 11/19
|2019, 11/19
|$29.99
|Launch title
|Hello Neighbor
|2017, 12/08
|2020, 09/01
|$29.99
|Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek
|2018, 12/06
|2020, 11/01
|Free w/ Pro, $29.99
|Hello Engineer
|2021
|2021
|TBA
|Hellpoint
|2020, 07/30
|2021, 02/25
|$34.99
|Hitman
|2015, 06/23
|2020, 09/01
|$59.99
|Hitman 2
|2018, 11/13
|2020, 09/01
|$59.99, $99.99
|Hitman 3
|2021, 01/20
|2021, 01/20
|$59.99
|Hotline Miami
|2012, 10/23
|2020, 09/22
|$9.99
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|2015, 03/10
|2020, 09/22
|$14.99
|Human: Fall Flat
|2016, 07/22
|2020, 10/01
|TBA
|Humankind
|2021
|2021, 04/21
|$50.99 (pre-order)
|Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator
|2021, 02/03
|2021, 05/13
|$22.49
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|2020, 12/03
|2020, 12/03
|$59.99, $99.99
|Formerly Gods & Monsters
|Into the Breach
|2018, 02/27
|2020, 12/01
|$14.99
|It came from space and ate our brains
|2013, 10/31
|2021, 03/02
|TBA
|Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|2015, 09/29
|2020, 05/26
|$14.99
|Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
|2020, 01/28
|2021, 02/01
|Free w/ Pro
|Judgment
|2018, 12/13
|2021, 04/03
|TBA
|Just Dance 2020
|2019, 11/05
|2019, 11/19
|$49.99
|Launch title
|Just Dance 2021
|2020, 11/12
|2020, 11/12
|TBA
|Just Shapes & Beats
|2018, 05/31
|2020, 06/30
|$19.99
|Kaze and the Wild Masks
|2021, 03/26
|2021, 03/25
|$29.99
|Kemono Heroes
|2020, 02/27
|2021, 04/01
|$14.99
|Killer Queen Black
|2019, 10/11
|2021, 03/30
|Free w/ Pro, $19.99
|Kine
|2019, 10/17
|2019, 11/19
|$19.99
|Launch title
|Kona
|2016, 03/10
|2020, 08/01
|$14.99
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|2010, 08/18
|2020, 12/22
|TBA
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
|2014, 12/09
|2020, 07/15
|$19.99
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
|2017, 09/28
|2021, 04/01
|$59.99
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
|2018, 09/27
|2021, 04/09
|$59.99
|Legend of Keepers
|2021, 04/29
|2021, 04/29
|$19.99
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|2021, 09/10
|2021, 09/10
|TBA
|Little Big Workshop
|2019, 10/07
|2020, 11/05
|$19.99
|Little Nightmares
|2017, 04/28
|2020, 06/01
|$29.99
|Little Nightmares II
|2021, 02/11
|2021, 02/11
|TBA
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
|TBA
|2020, 03/27
|$14.99
|Released March 27th, 2020
|Madden NFL 21
|2020, 08/28
|2021, 01/28
|$59.99, $79.99
|Mafia 2 Remastered
|2020, 05/19
|TBA
|TBA
|Mafia 3 Remastered
|2020, 05/19
|TBA
|TBA
|Marvel's Avengers
|2020, 09/04
|2020, 09/04
|TBA
|Merek's Market
|2021
|2021
|TBA
|Metro 2033 Redux
|2010, 03/16
|2020, 06/23
|$19.99
|Metro Exodus
|2019, 02/15
|2019, 11/19
|$39.99, $64.99
|Launch title
|Metro Last Light Redux
|2013, 05/14
|2020, 06/23
|$19.99
|Monopoly
|2017, 10/30
|2020, 04/28
|$39.99
|Announced March 12, 2020
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|2018, 12/04
|2020, 07/01
|$29.99
|Monster Energy Supercross 3
|2020, 02/04
|2020, 02/04
|$59.99
|Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4
|2021, 03/11/21
|2021, 03/11/21
|$59.99
|Monster Jam Steel Titans
|2019, 06/25
|2020, 12/01
|$29.99
|Announced March 27, 2020
|Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
|2021, 03/02
|2021, 03/02
|$39.99
|Mortal Kombat 11
|2019, 04/23
|2019, 11/19
|$49.99, $59.99 (Ultimate)
|Launch title
|MotoGP20
|2020, 04/23
|2020, 04/23
|$49.99
|Announced March 27, 2020
|Murder by Numbers
|2020, 03/25
|2021, 03/24
|$7.49
|Nanotale: Typing Chronicles
|2019, 10/03
|2021, 03/30
|$19.99
|NBA 2K20
|2019, 09/06
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
|Launch title
|NBA 2K21
|2020, 09/04
|2020, 09/04
|$59.99, $99.99
|Octopath Traveler
|2018, 07/13
|2020, 04/28
|$59.99
|Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game
|2019, 07/24
|2021, 06/22
|TBA
|One Hand Clapping
|2020, 07/14
|2020, 07/14
|$2.99 (while in early access)
|Orcs Must Die! 3
|2020, 07/14
|2020, 07/14
|$29.99
|Outcasters
|TBA
|2020, 12/03
|$19.99
|Stadia Exclusive
|Outriders
|2021, 02/02
|2021, 04/01
|$59.99
|Outward
|2019, 03/26
|2020, 11/30
|$39.99
|PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle
|TBA
|2020, 11/17
|$19.99
|Panzer Dragoon Remake
|2020, 03/26
|2020, 06/01
|TBA
|Announced February 13, 2020
|PGA Tour 2K21
|2020, 08/21
|2020, 08/21
|$59.99, $69.99
|Phoenix Point
|2019, 12/10
|2021, 01/26
|$59.99
|PHOGS!
|2020, 12/03
|2020, 12/03
|$29.99
|Pikuniku
|2019, 01/04
|2021, 02/10
|Free w/ Pro, $12.99
|PixelJunk Raiders
|TBA
|2021, 03/01
|Free w/ Pro, $19.99
|PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)
|2016, 07/30
|2020, 04/28
|$29.99 , $89.99
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
|2019, 03/26
|2020, 06/01
|TBA
|Rage 2
|2019, 05/14
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99, $79.99
|Launch title
|Rainbow Six Quarantine
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Rayman Legends
|2013, 08/29
|TBA
|TBA
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|2018, 10/26
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
|Launch title
|Reigns
|2016, 04/11
|2020, 12/22
|$2.99
|Relicta
|2020, 08/04
|2020, 08/04
|$19.99
|Republique
|2013, 12/19
|2020, 09/15
|$9.99
|Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition
|2017, 12/12
|2021, 04/01
|Free w/ Pro, TBA
|Resident Evil Village
|2021, 05/07
|2021, 05/07
|$59.99, $69.99
|Riders Republic
|2021, 02/25
|2021, 02/25
|TBA
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|2015, 11/10
|2019, 11/19
|$29.99
|Launch title
|Risk of Rain 2
|2019, 03/28
|2020, 09/29
|$24.99
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|2020, 07/21
|2020, 08/14
|$29.99
|Saints Row: The Third Remastered
|2011, 11/15
|2021, 03/05
|$39.99
|Samurai Shodown
|2019, 06/25
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99
|Launch title
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|2021, 01/14
|2021, 01/14
|$14.99
|Secret Neighbor
|2019, 10/23
|2020, 12/01
|$19.99
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|2019, 03/22
|2020, 10/29
|$59.99
|Serious Sam 4
|2020, 09/24
|2020, 09/24
|$39.99
|Exclusive to Stadia and PC until sometime in 2021
|Serious Sam Collection
|2013, 07/12
|2020, 03/03
|$29.99
|Announced February 13, 2020
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|2018, 09/14
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99
|Launch title
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
|2016, 09/30
|2021, 02/23
|$29.99
|Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
|2010, 10/04
|2021, 02/23
|$9.99
|SHE DREAMS ELSEWHERE
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Skyclimbers
|2021
|2021
|TBA
|Sniper Elite 4
|2017, 02/14
|2020, 11/01
|$59.99, $89.99
|Spiritfarer
|2020, 08/18
|2020, 08/18
|$29.99
|Spitlings
|2020, 02/25
|2020, 02/25
|$14.99
|SpongeBobSquarePants:Battle for Bikini BottomRehydrated
|2020, 06/23
|2020, 12/08
|Free w/ Pro, 29.99
|Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)
|2020, 04/01
|2020, 04/01
|$12.99
|Announced February 13, 2020 as time-exclusive title
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|2019, 11/15
|2020, 11/24
|TBA
|SteamWorld Dig
|2013, 08/07
|2020, 03/10
|$9.99
|Announced February 20, 2020
|SteamWorld Dig 2
|2017, 09/21
|2020, 03/01
|$19.99
|Announced February 20, 2020
|SteamWorld Heist
|2015, 12/10
|2020, 03/10
|$19.99
|Announced February 20, 2020
|SteamWorld Quest
|2019, 04/25
|2020, 03/01
|$24.99
|Announced February 20, 2020
|Strange Brigade
|2018, 08/28
|2020, 08/01
|$49.99
|Street Power Football
|2020, 08/25
|2021, 05/11
|$29.99
|Submerged: Hidden Depths
|TBA
|2020, 12/03
|$19.99
|Stadia Exclusive
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|2017, 07/28
|2020, 05/26
|$19.99
|Super Bomberman R Online
|2020, 09/01
|2020, 09/01
|Free
|Superhot
|2016, 02/25
|2020, 06/01
|$24.99
|Superhot: Mind Control Delete
|2020, 07/16
|2020, 08/18
|$24.99
|Tchia
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Terraria
|2011, 05/16
|2021, 03/18
|TBA
|Thumper
|2016, 10/10
|2019, 11/19
|$19.99
|Launch title
|TOHU
|2020, 06/16
|2021, 01/28
|$14.99
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
|2015, 04/07
|TBA
|TBA
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|2013, 03/22
|2019, 11/19
|$19.99
|Launch title
|Trials Rising
|2019, 02/26
|2019, 11/19
|$24.99, $39.99
|Launch title
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|2019, 10/08
|2021, 03/30
|$29.99
|The Turing Test
|2016, 08/30
|2020, 05/05
|$19.99
|UNO
|2020, 09/15
|2020, 09/15
|$9.99, $14.99
|Unto The End
|2020, 12/09
|2020, 12/09
|$19.99
|Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition
|2019, 07/10
|2020, 12/08
|$49.99
|Watch Dogs
|2014, 05/27
|2020, 12/09
|$19.99
|Watch Dogs 2
|2016, 11/15
|2020, 12/09
|$17.49
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|2020, 10/29
|2020, 10/29
|$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
|Wave Break
|TBA
|2020, 06/23
|$29.99
|Welcome to Elk
|2020, 09/17
|2021, 02/23
|$14.99
|West of Loathing
|2017, 08/10
|2020, 07/01
|$10.99
|Windbound
|2020, 08/28
|2020, 08/28
|$29.99
|Announced June 16, 2020
|Windjammers 2
|2021
|2021
|TBA
|Originally promoted with "2019" launch window
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood
|2019, 07/26
|2019, 11/19
|$29.99
|Launch title
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|2020, 09/18
|2020, 09/18
|$39.99, $49.99
|Young Souls
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|2016, 07/21
|2021, 04/01
|Free w/ Pro, $39.99
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|2019, 09/26
|2021
|$59.99
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|2020, 02/04
|2020, 05/05
|$49.99
Comments