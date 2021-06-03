While Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series might draw the most attention, the A series of phones offer a much better deal for those shopping on a budget. The company has already announced several affordable devices for 2021, and it's adding two more to the list today. The Galaxy A22 and A22 5G follow up on last year's A21 with two unique models that each offer some pros and cons.

Let's start with the 5G, the "flagship" of the two phones — at least, it should be. Samsung's 5G variant has a lot going for it on paper, including up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with a microSD card slot, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It even features some bonuses you wouldn't expect at this price range, like a 90Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy A22 5G Display 6.6" Infinity-V 1080 x 2400 (20:9) TFT 90Hz SoC MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G RAM 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB Storage 64GB or 128GB + microSD up to 1TB Rear cameras 48MP main + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth Front camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh w/ 15W charging Features USB-C, Bluetooth, headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor Dimensions 167.2 x 76.4 x 9.0 mm / 203 grams Colors Gray, White, Mint, Violet OS Android 11, One UI Core 3.1

However, it's missing the 2MP macro lens included on last year's Galaxy A21, and its 1080p display is a TFT panel — not OLED. Seeing a TFT display on a budget smartphone isn't super surprising until you look at its LTE cousin's specs.

Galaxy A22 (LTE) Display 6.4" Infinity-U 720 x 1600 (20:9) Super AMOLED, 90Hz SoC Octa-core (said to be a Helio G80) RAM 4GB or 6GB Storage 64GB or 128GB Rear cameras 48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro Front camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh w/ 15W charging Features USB-C, Bluetooth, headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor Dimensions 159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm / 186 grams Colors Black, White, Mint, Violet OS Android 11, One UI Core 3.1

While the 5G-equipped model is available in full HD, the standard A22 uses a 720p OLED screen while keeping the same refresh rate. It also bumps the resolution of the ultra-wide camera to 8MP and adds a 2MP macro lens for a total of four cameras on the back. Even the front-facing camera gets a megapixel bump.

The LTE version moves the flash and adds a macro camera.

Both phones run Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 and come in various colors to your liking. The 5G version features a MediaTek Dimensity 700, while the LTE variant uses an unspecified "octa-core" processor (though rumors point to a Helio G80).

So far, Samsung has announced the Galaxy A22 5G will be available in the UK and the Netherlands later this summer, with a suggested price of £199 and £229, respectively. There's no word on when (or if) either phone will end up in the US, though the Galaxy A21 did make its way here. Based on its European pricing, you can expect a US-friendly Galaxy A22 5G to run you around $250 if it does ever make it stateside.