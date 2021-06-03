Google lifted the veils off Android 12 recently, and we totally understand why you'd want to try out the freshly-baked software on your phone. However, if you've already burnt your hands trying to install the developer preview on your OnePlus 9 series phone and bricking it, you might be happy to learn that OnePlus has released new builds that hopefully won't cause any troubles.

OnePlus says that the new software is being released after "careful testing and verification" and that it fixes the issue which caused the original version to get stuck during the Factory Reset Protection (FRP) check.

If you're in the mood to tinker with experimental software on your brand new flagship phone, you can download the builds for both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro for both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, stay away if you have a carrier version (T-Mobile and Verizon) device — they aren't supported.

Keep in mind that installing Android 12 will wipe away your data and that the software has a few known bugs. For instance, fingerprint and face unlock aren't available. Fortunately, you will be able to roll back to Android 11 by following the instructions given by OnePlus.