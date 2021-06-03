Google Drive's collaboration tools are second to none for document editing, especially since Docs, Sheets, and Slides are all available for free (mostly). Keeping track of files and folders can be tricky, especially since customization options are far more limited outside of personal content. With Drive's latest update, categorizing your shared content correctly just got a whole lot easier.

Drive users can now customize the colors of both folders and shortcuts stored in shared drives. Google used to limit its users to customizing colors of just folders kept in your personal "My Drive," but with this change, organizing your shared content in a visually coherent way is finally a possibility. It's a small change, but one that should make a big difference in keeping multiple projects for work sorted and easy to browse.

This update is coming to all Workspace and G Suite users, as well as personal accounts, beginning today. Google is using a gradual rollout plan for this feature, so it could take up to fifteen days to appear on your account.