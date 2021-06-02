A sticker is worth a thousand words. Okay, that is not how the adage goes, but stickers can be equally telling in certain situations. So, to make it easier to find a relevant one, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that suggests contextually relevant stickers.
It works pretty simply. Either enter a word or emoji in the text box, and the emoji button to the left will change its color to green, indicating WhatsApp has found a relevant sticker for you. You can then tap on the emoji button and send the sticker you want instead of manually looking for it.
Since I haven't got this feature on my device yet, I'm unsure if it'll work with custom stickers since they might not be named appropriately.
The feature is currently rolling out to a small batch of users on Android, according to WABetaInfo, and you can verify if you've received it by checking whether the emoji button changes its color when you enter relevant text or emoji.
If you haven't updated your app already, head over to the Google Play Store to do it or grab the latest version from APK Mirror.
