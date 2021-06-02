Twitter seems to be prepping for the launch of Twitter Blue, a premium package of features including the ability undo certain tweets, organize favorite posts into collections, and utilize its recently acquired Scroll paid newsfeed service, at least for iOS.

Android Police reader Om Preetham alerted us to the v8.68 update for the app with a changelog describing the subscription service.

Twitter Launched Twitter Blue. pic.twitter.com/rPxGb42nI9 — Om Preetham (@OmPreetham) June 1, 2021

Select users may see the changelog mentioning Twitter Blue on the App Store page, though a cached Google search result indicates that it had indeed been pushed at some point. We have not been prompted about the service within the app itself.

The live page also mentions a new in-app purchase entry for Twitter Blue, pegged at $3 in the United States — a price point previously picked up by leaks blogger Jane Manchun Wong.

Looks like we're about to get an official press release soon. We'll stay on top of it.