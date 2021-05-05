Mobile phones may seem cramped for watching full-length movies, but they’re still (very) popular among Netflix users, as is evident from its billion-plus Play Store downloads. That’s why the streaming giant keeps an up-to-date list of devices that can offer you the best streaming experience for its app. It isn’t at all surprising that the new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are now also compatible with Netflix's streaming standards, along with a bunch of other phones from Oppo and Sharp.

Both HD and HDR10 support lists got updated to include quite a few new phones; here are they:

HD and HDR10 OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G

Sharp AQUOS R5G (Dolby Vision) HD-only OPPO A94

OPPO A94 5G

OPPO F19 Pro

OPPO F19 Pro+

OPPO Find X3 Lite

OPPO Find X3 Neo

OPPO Find X3 Pro

OPPO Reno 5

OPPO Reno 5 F

OPPO Reno 5 Lite

OPPO Reno 5 Z

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro joined merely hours ahead of their unveiling and are also the most notable additions to both lists. We also have Oppo’s latest flagship, the Find X3 Pro, and its cheaper siblings, but they can't stream HDR10 on Netflix. The two OnePlus phones, however, do support HDR10, and so does the Sharp Aquos R5G, which even goes a step further by supporting Dolby Vision content.