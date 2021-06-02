This story was originally published and last updated .
This isn't a tough equation: You're likely paying too much for your cellphone service, and Ting Mobile offers an easy way to fix that. From now through June 30th, you can get a Ting Mobile Unlimited plan for just $25 ($20 off) a month on one line for the first three months.
If you haven't heard of Ting Mobile, yes, it is vaguely reminiscent of the sound a fork makes when it hits the kitchen floor. And no, it doesn't have any-TING to do with this bizarre phenomenon that's unfolded on Instagram. *insert eyeroll here*
Bad jokes and egregious puns aside, Ting Mobile started out as a pay-what-you-use service provider that has since graduated to the big leagues. Today, they offer unlimited plans that not just rival their pricier competitors but that make users question why they'd ever choose a major carrier in the first place.
So what does a Ting Mobile Unlimited plan include? For starters, you get unlimited talk and text messaging to keep you connected to your friends, family, and anyone else who hasn't blocked you yet. You'll also get 22 GB of LTE / 5G data (where it's available) with unlimited lower-speed data after that, so feel free to do whatever you do on the net at your heart's content. Finally, 12 GB of your 22 GB data plan can be used for hotspot tethering, allowing you to expand the mobile reach of your other non-cellular-connected devices. All of this can be yours for just $25 ($20 off) a month for the first three months, saving you a total of $60.
To make things even easier, you can bring over your current phone and existing phone number, which you can read about here. And for the final cherry on top, Ting Mobile doesn’t make you sign any restrictive contracts, so in the unlikely case that you're unsatisfied with your service, you're free to leave with no fees or funny business to hold you back.
Alright, so that all sounds good, but what about coverage? Rest assured knowing that Ting Mobile's service is built using the same towers that power two of the major US networks that aren't AT&T. That means you can have access to the same reliable service (and 22 GB of capped 5G data in supported regions) at a fraction of what the big guys charge.
Now for the kicker: In order to take advantage of this offer, you must activate your Ting Mobile Unlimited plan before the end of the day on June 30th. That means you have about a month to pick up a Ting Mobile Unlimited plan that includes 22 GB of uncapped LTE/5G data with 12 GB allotted for hotspot tethering, plus unlimited talk and text for just $25 ($20 off) a month on one line for the first three months. After that, your monthly bill will go to full price at $45 a month (which is still probably cheaper than what you're paying now) or you can switch to any of Ting Mobile's other affordable plans.
To learn more about Ting Mobile, check out their homepage here or give their blog a read.
