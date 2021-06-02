Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Thanks to the recent holiday, we've had some solid sales over the last week, and today I also have a few standouts. First up is Prune, an enjoyable minimal puzzler where you'll grow trees. Next up is A Normal Lost Phone, a game where you'll dive into a character's lost phone to solve a mysterious disappearance. Last up is Magibot, an older adventure game that still holds its own. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fast Video Splitter for Whatsapp status $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Screen On - Keep Screen awake - Keep Screen ON $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- English Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memorize: Learn Chinese Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Music Player Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- G'Luck! - 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- ios 14 widgets for kwgt $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Oxigen Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Oxigen Transparent Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Octane icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- VectorScapes - Wallpaper Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- MechLab Pro - smart Tools for engineers $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Offline Unit Converter App: unitMeasure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EMMA : The Story $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glextor Manager & Organizer $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neutron Audio Recorder $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neutron Music Player $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HTTP Redirection Trace $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Calendar Widget by Home Agenda 🗓 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- SFD :Rogue TRPG $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- A Normal Lost Phone $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Agatha Knife $7.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alt-Frequencies $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bury me, my Love $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flipon $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Genome $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Iris and the Giant $8.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magibot $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Persephone $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pictoquest $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- [Premium] RPG Heirs of the Kings $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SRPG Legna Tactica $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spitkiss $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- STAY $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Night Terror - A plague unleashed $8.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prune $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sol 705 Complete Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super64 Pro Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Spaghetti Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Monotone - Dark Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Adaptive Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MIU! 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oxigen Circle 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments