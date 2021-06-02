Amazon's annual Prime Day sale faced multiple delays last year, with the event bumped from its usual summer spot all the way into October. Fortunately, you don't have to wait much longer to take advantage of some big savings. After months of rumors, Amazon has finally confirmed Prime Day will run from June 21st to June 22nd, a little earlier than its usual July date.

Amazon is promising deals across all its categories, including electronics, automotive, fashion, home goods, and more. While it might be (far) too early to start on any holiday shopping, if you've been feeling the itch to splurge on yourself, Prime Day is as good a time as any.

Faced with some growing backlash over its dominance in the world of commerce, Amazon is heavily promoting its small business promotion this year. Between June 7th and June 21st, if you spend $10 with a small business seller, you'll get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day. Echo users can also ask Alexa to "shop small business" to help discover eligible products. Amazon held a similar promotion last fall, though the number of included sellers has more than doubled this year.

Some early deals have already gone live in the run-up to Prime Day, including sales on JBL headphones, a bunch of TVs running Fire OS, and more. Amazon Gaming is also giving away a free copy of Battlefield 4 for PC between today and June 20th, so if you've been looking for something new to play, don't miss out on that redemption code.

As always, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals. The event takes place in the US, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. The best deals kick off at midnight PDT on June 21st.