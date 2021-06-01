Stadia's $10-a-month premium subscription, Stadia Pro, includes access to an ever-expanding catalog of games at no additional cost. The selection of redeemable games varies — Google adds a few each month, and sometimes removes some. Here, for your convenience, we've compiled a handy list of all the games you can claim right now.

Click any linked game title to open it in Stadia on desktop or mobile.

New games for June 2021 Games added to Pro in June: Blue Fire Chronos: Before the Ashes MotoGP20 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Games removed from Pro in June: Reigns



Any Pro games you claim stay in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe, you lose access — but you'll get it back if you resubscribe later. If you've enabled family sharing, members of your family group can access your Pro titles, even if they're not subscribed themselves.

On June 1, four new games came to Stadia Pro: Blue Fire, Chronos: Before the Ashes, MotoGP20, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III. Reigns was the only game pulled out of rotation on June 1.

Including Destiny 2, Super Bomberman R Online, Crayta, and Hitman - Free Starter Pack (none of which require a subscription), Pro subscribers can claim a total of 33 games in June.

The following list includes all current and former Stadia Pro games. (Sort by availability to move expired games to the bottom.)

To get a sense of what's available on Stadia beyond freebies, check out our list of every single game on the platform. For any other questions, you can refer to our in-depth Stadia explainer.