Twitter seems to be prepping for the launch of Twitter Blue, a premium package of features including the ability undo certain tweets, organize favorite posts into collections, and utilize its recently acquired Scroll paid newsfeed service, at least for iOS.

Android Police reader Om Preetham alerted us to the v8.68 update for the app with a changelog describing the subscription service.

Twitter Launched Twitter Blue. pic.twitter.com/rPxGb42nI9 — Om Preetham (@OmPreetham) June 1, 2021

As of press time, we weren't able to see the changelog mentioning Twitter Blue on the App Store page and we have not been prompted about the service in the app, but a cached Google search result indicates that it had indeed been pushed at some point.

The live page also mentions a new in-app purchase entry for Twitter Blue, pegged at $3 in the United States — a price point previously picked up by leaks blogger Jane Manchun Wong.

Looks like we're about to get an official press release soon. We'll stay on top of it.