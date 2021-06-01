Rumors are swirling about a new, quite probably less-expensive pair of Pixel Buds, but the existing set has seen some big discounts lately. None bigger than this, though: the 2020 Pixel Buds are down to just $99.99 at Verizon.

Some users report issues with connectivity and static on the 2020 Pixel Buds — myself included — but those problems don't seem to be universal, and the buds certainly have their fair share of fans all the same. They've got a lot going for them, too, like their novel design, solid audio quality, and easy Google Assistant access.

Verizon offers in-store pickup and even same-day delivery in some areas, so if you're the impatient type, this deal won't keep you waiting. At $99.99, the Pixel Buds are a whopping 80 bucks off. Follow the link below to pick a pair up.