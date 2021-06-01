True wireless earbuds have gotten really good over the last few years. With smaller bodies, more comfortable fits, and improved sound quality, buyers have more choice for quality Bluetooth headphones than ever before. If you're living in Samsung's ecosystem, it's tough to beat its earbuds. Both the Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds+ are on sale at Amazon today, giving users a choice between two great sets of TWEs.

If you want the best of the best, the Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the best earbuds available today. They earned high praise in our review for excellent sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and a light design. The Buds Pro usually sell for $199, but you can save some cash on the silver or black sets. It's not quite an all-time low, but it's close enough to recommend.

If you're alright with picking up an older model, the Buds+ are nearly half off the usual price. For just $90, these are unbeatable earbuds, offering excellent sound quality and battery life. You lose out on ANC, but it's a small price to pay for TWEs under $100.

Both models are in limited stock — especially the Buds Pro — so make sure you check under "other sellers" if the accurate sale price isn't shown immediately. You can pick up either model through the links below.