Since late last year, Google Photos has been using a streamlined, but powerful algorithm to generate bunches of themed slideshows from users' libraries of photos and videos — including some back-of-the-catalog deep cuts. These collections of so-called Memories have been popping up from time to time and we've been keeping track of them as they've appeared.
Here's a list of specially-titled collections Google has generated so far along with a short description of what was captured in the media. This article will be updated with new collections as they're discovered.
May 2021
- Blissful buzz via 9to5Google - cutesy crafted café beverages whether it's coffee, tea, or something else
- Memories Together - a perfect showcase for all of your group photos
- Hug it out - for all the human contact you're missing out on
- Pump you up - flexing all of your muscles
- Underwater adventures - below the surface either in the water or in an enclosed environment
- Water's edge - photos taken on boardwalks, piers, and more
April 2021
- Going for gold - athletic or even sporty subjects and scenes
- Heart of the city - metropolitan skylines and scenes from around town
- In the spotlight - live performances
- Making a splash - Waterfalls, water parks, wherever water can be whipped up
- Out in the country - scenes from plains and agriculture
- Roller coasters and rides - amusement parks and the sort
- Silent reflection via 9to5Google - pictures from and around religious areas such as churches
- Splish splash - sippin' piña coladas poolside or diving from the paddleboard
- Vroom vroom - all the power you can stick in an engine atop four wheels (or fewer)
March 2021
- Best of Winter 2020
- Bust a move - dance floors and wherever people are jammin'
- Cheers! - group pictures at the restaurant or bar
- In the woods - through the trees or high atop scenic overlooks
- Let's play! - board and table games
- On top of the world - atop peaks of hills and mountains
- The magic hour - pictures and clips from twilight
- What's cookin'? - in the kitchen, on the dining room table
February 2021
- Out to play - kids having fun
- Sand and sea - at the beach
- Tasty treats - usually cakes and decorated baked goods
December 2020
- Year in Review
