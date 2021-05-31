The only thing faster than fast charging is how fast faster charging is being developed. It was only yesterday that Xiaomi debuted 120W wired charging on the Mi 10 Ultra, and the company is already showcasing its next-gen charging technologies that take mere minutes to completely juice up a 4,000mAh battery.

The 200W wired charging takes only three minutes (you read that right) to hit the 50% mark, while it achieves 100% in only eight minutes. Yes, that's about the same time an iPhone takes to reach 100% from 99% (/s).

If wired charging doesn't impress you, the company's 120W wireless charging may fry your brains up. At a time where most phones top out at 15W wireless charging, Xiaomi has showcased 120W wireless charging that takes only 15 minutes to charge a phone completely. Take a look at the video below!

The phone in question is a modified Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro.

It's exciting to know that these incredulous speeds could make it to a phone that you buy in the next year or two, but we don't have the nitty-gritty of how this technology works or impacts battery health. While there's a probability that this could be proprietary technology, we wonder if it does make use of the newly announced USB PD-EPR standard.

Either way, it's going to be a while before we actually see these new charging technologies make it to commercial phones. But given the rapid pace at which companies are moving, I wouldn't be surprised to see it ship before the end of 2021.