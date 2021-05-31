This story was originally published and last updated

Samsung was ahead of the curve again this month when it released the May 2021 security patch for the international Galaxy S21 before anyone else. That continues now as several US devices receive the same update, even as the June security patch arrives for several devices.

As well as security fixes, some devices on One UI 3.1 can expect to see some improvements to QuickShare (Samsung's version of Nearby Share). However, the changelog doesn't elaborate any further, and I don't use the feature enough to notice any noticeable changes.

So far, the May patch has been released for the following US devices:

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy S21 series

  • AT&T
    • Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU3AUDB, released May 11th
    • Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU3AUDB, released May 11th
    • Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU3AUDB, released May 11th

Galaxy A series

  • T-Mobile
  • Verizon
    • Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSCDUE2, released May 19th

Galaxy Fold

  • AT&T
    • Galaxy Fold: RP1A.200720.012.F900USQU4EUD9, released May 17th

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Fold2

  • AT&T
  •  Verizon

New devices

As May comes to a close, we've added a ton of new devices to this list, including updates for the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 2, the entire Galaxy S20 series, unlocked S10 models, and the Galaxy A50 on Verizon.