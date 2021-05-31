If you haven't received it already, expect a new update on your Nvidia Shield device in the form of SHIELD Experience 8.2.3. Although it may not be what you're waiting for, it does bring in a few notable developments apart from the regular bug fixes.
The monthly security patch has now been bumped to April and re-connection to Control4 IP-based controllers has been improved. While the previous update introduced support for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S controllers, this one adds support for the SCUF Infinity4PS, the SCUF Impact, and the SCUF Prestige.
That's not all, support for single USB receiver connection has also been added for select Corsair SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS peripherals mentioned above.
- Includes Android security patch level up to April 2021
- Improves re-connection to Control4 IP based controllers
- Adds support for SCUF Infinity4PS, SCUF Impact, and SCUF Prestige controllers
- Adds support for single USB receiver connection to Corsair SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS peripherals:
- K57 RGB KEYBOARD
- DARKCORE RGB PRO MOUSE
- VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS HEADSET
- Single USB configuration requires iCUE software and PC or MAC
While it's great that Nvidia is still pushing updates to its 2015 models, the 2019 Shield TV and TV Pro still haven't received their pending Android OS update. They're still based on Android 9 and at this point, Nvidia might just directly skip to Android 11. We'll hopefully hear more about it in the near future.
- Thanks:
- Brian Cooley
