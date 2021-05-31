If there's one thing Motorola likes more than not delivering timely updates to its phones, it's releasing multiple iterations of its devices with slight changes. The Moto G Stylus hit the market earlier this year, offering a Galaxy Note-like experience for a lot less cash upfront. If you've been holding out hopes for a 5G-compatible device, a new leak hints that you won't have to wait much longer.

Nils Ahrensmeier — who leaked the LTE version of this phone prior to its official announcement— tweeted leaked renders of a US-exclusive 5G version of the Moto G Stylus. Besides its upgraded networking, this new model features 256GB of storage and a new four-lens camera module first shared by reputable leaker OnLeaks months ago. Outside of those changes, this looks to be pretty similar to the LTE model which, despite some issues with both the display and general performance, is a decent option for anyone who wants a stylus without ponying up for a Galaxy Note20.

Motorola Moto g Stylus 5G (US only), it's the one @OnLeaks released in January and everyone was confused. Has decent Storage (256 GB) pic.twitter.com/LCaZ15vtwM — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) May 30, 2021

Motorola refreshed the entire G-series in January, but none of its lineup of phones included support for 5G. For that, you had to step up to the Moto One 5G Ace, with a not-so-wallet-friendly price of $400. A 5G-equipped version of the Moto G Stylus could help lower the price barrier for anyone looking to future-proof their purchase. Right now, the LTE version is selling for $279 on Amazon. With any luck, the 5G version would fall somewhere below that $400 mark to help bring faster networking down-market.

There's no word yet on when the Moto G Stylus 5G might be set for release or if it will launch locked to a specific carrier. Hopefully we won't have to wait much longer for official details.