Although I love Google Photos and recommend it to all my friends, I recognize that the service isn't perfect. The user experience could be improved in a lot of ways; for example, the ability to order photos in different ways is missing — you get reverse chronological and that's it. If you're only backing up recent images as you take them, that's not an issue, but if you're uploading older photos, it becomes near impossible to find those images and edit, share, or make albums of them. You might scroll and scroll, try to search for the date if you remember it, and sometimes nothing works. There is one little trick though.

There are two ways to access these recent uploads. On mobile, you'll find Recently added in the Search tab; on the web, it's under the Explore tab. But you can also quickly access them via this URL: photos.google.com/search/_tra_. Any way you choose, you'll see your images sorted by date of most recent upload, going backward from today.

So whether you're just adding a few older photos taken by another camera or you're uploading your entire image library, you now have a way to get to the recent uploads easily. The interface is the same as any other list in Google Photos, so you can multiple select, delete, share, edit date and time, edit location, add to an album, download, archive, and open any image to edit or star it.

I don't know about you, but I wish Google Photos would offer this sorting method in a more transparent manner, right in the main library. It makes uploading older images a less daunting task. I personally prefer the bookmark method as I'm usually managing my pics on the web and often using this page to change their date and time and/or location — options that are not available on mobile.