It's been less than a month since Clubhouse came to Android, and the app is showing no signs of slowing down as we roll into June. At a town hall held on the app yesterday, the service highlighted its success so far and hinted at what's to come throughout the summer.

According to Clubhouse, the app has surpassed more than two million users on Android alone, doubling its base in just a week following a global launch. Although the Android version hasn't quite caught up to its iOS counterpart, the service intends to spend the next several updates improving discovery and notifications within the app. Clubhouse aims to release to the general public sometime this summer, which would remove the invite-only limitations from the app for every future user.

✨ Town Hall Highlights 5/30 ✨ 💚 Getting closer to feature parity for our 2m+ Android users every day 🌐 Heading for general release sometime this summer! That means the next few updates will be about discovery, notifications, and less visible but very crucial improvements — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 30, 2021

Of course, even as Clubhouse races towards an official launch, it's facing ever-growing competition. Reddit, Twitter, Spotify, Telegram, and Facebook all have similar apps either already live or in the works. That's a lot of ways to listen to strangers on the internet, but with Clubhouse serving as a dedicated platform for this sort of thing, perhaps it can pull off a victory nonetheless.