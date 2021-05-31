Welcome to Monday, everyone. Not only is today the start of the week, but it's also Memorial Day. So even though things are slow thanks to the holiday, I still have more than a few standout sales to share with everyone. First up is This War of Mine, a fantastic simulation survival game that's very heavily discounted. Next, I have Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, which goes on sale often, but it still one of the best CRPGs ever made. Last but not least is 911 Operator, a unique simulation game where you'll fill the role of an emergency dispatcher. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 19 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for Memorial Day.
Free
Apps
- The Lighthouse Journal $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ringtone Scheduler - Ringtone as per your mood $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tab keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Hop Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freelancer 2: Idle gamedev life simulator [VIP] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Oxigen Light - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Pixly Limitless Fluo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- MIUl 12 Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Oxigen Transparent Light - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Caya Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Square - White Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minka Light - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- F-Stop Gallery Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Creative Rhythm Metronome $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drums Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- JSDev: Learn Javascript Programming [PRO] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Computer Programming [PRO] - Learn to Code $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Universe Astronomy For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Laravel 8 [PRO] - Become a Laravel Developer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Viewdeo: Reddit Video Sharing made Simple $3.00 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Defend the Cake $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- the Sequence [2] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Jack's House - Games for kids! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learning numbers is funny! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 112 Operator $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Counter Terrorist Agency $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mirages of Winter $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radio Commander $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- hocus 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- IMAGEine Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) $3.00 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Minime KWGT $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cubic Dark Mode - 3D Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dock 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dock Hexa 3D- Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flat 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI HD - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Cubic 3D - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
