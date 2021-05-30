Owners of the most recent OnePlus flagships, check your notification bars: OP is sending you a software goodie. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are now receiving the 11.2.6.6 version of Oxygen OS, and it's ... well, it's a bunch of bug fixes and camera improvements. Which is pretty similar to most OnePlus updates, but at least they're consistent, right?
In addition to an "improved charging experience" and the usual stability and network improvements, OP is highlighting four different boosts to its camera software. Notably it's tweaked focusing, noise reduction, and auto white balancing. Here's the full changelog:
- System
- Improved charging experience
- Optimized power consumption
- Fixed known issues and improved stability
- Camera
- Improved the hidden operation logic of the camera‘s top bar
- Optimized the noise reduction and sharpening effect of the rear camera
- Improved the focusing experience and brightness constancy in indoor scenes
- Improved the accuracy of auto white balance of the rear camera
- Network
- Improved network performance
You might be wondering, where's the security patch? These software updates from OnePlus usually include one. Well it's right here, a little over three weeks ago, because the June security update isn't available from Google yet.
OnePlus says that the new software is rolling out to India this weekend, with Europe and North America to follow. Keep an eye out.
