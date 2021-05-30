Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a fantastic run and gun game, an intriguing narrative-based puzzler, and a delightful exploration puzzle game that pops off the screen. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Huntdown

Android Police coverage: Don't miss Huntdown's campy '80s shooter action, now available on Android

Huntdown is a slick callback to the '80s futuristic aesthetic. It's also a run-and-gun title that's made its way to Android this week. This is a well-reviewed indie game, and rightly so because it's a heck of a lot of fun. The pixel graphics are superb and easily hit the right notes for a game calling back to '80s action movies. Think Blade Runner mixed with Robocop, and you're getting close. The action is over the top, and thanks to the inclusion of controller support, this is a great game to play on tablets and Chromebooks. The touch controls are also serviceable, so if you've been looking for a solid 2D shooter similar to Contra or Metal Slug, this is it.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $8.99 apiece

The Longest Road on Earth

The Longest Road on Earth is a narrative-based puzzler, and while it is short, the four stories contained within are worth experiencing. It's an exploration of everyday life presented as black and white vignettes backed by the unforgettable vocals of Beicoli. One thing to note, there is no win condition, no lose states. It's four short stories that you slightly interact with, and that's it. So this is one best played when winding down from a long day since it's a fairly relaxing experience that offers some great music.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Lilulu

Lilulu is a premium exploration-based puzzler with art to match. You'll spend your time chasing your memories that are presented as a little girl, all as you work your way through the game's mazes. You'll use the objects in each stage to try and trap this girl, something like a Sokoban setup, which can be challenging. You'll actually have to think to solve this game's puzzles, plus the whole thing looks great in action, thanks to the interesting art.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

60 Seconds! Reatomized

60 Seconds! Reatomized is a remaster of the original 60 Seconds point and click adventure game, so this release offers improved graphics, a new menu, a new UI, and new content. The main story should last three hours, though there's easily more to explore that can stretch into ten hours, so for the price, you get a solid remaster that suits mobile play very well.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Tales of the Black Death - England

Tales of the Black Death - England is the latest release in the choose your own adventure series, and much the previous two games, you'll get to choose if you want to play the villain or the hero. This is a game about moral choices, and it delivers, though the serious tone may not be for everyone. Still, if you're looking for a story-driven game that offers a good twist, then Tales of the Black Death - England is a good choice. Just make sure to check out the previous two titles, as this is the third game in the series.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Phrased Out - A Trivia Quest Game

Phrased Out is a quiz game sporting an RPG skin. In order to battle your enemies, you'll answer questions by playing short games of Hangman, guessing the missing letters to fill in the answer. As you play, you'll earn currency that's useful for upgrading your gear, which is how you advance through the title, by battling enemies to earn this currency so that you can strengthen up to take on more devious foes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $3.99

River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure (Tablets)

River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure is the tablet version of the main game. Just like the original, this is a pixel-based affair where you'll fish in an assortment of locales. So if you enjoyed the original but have always wanted to play on a bigger screen, this is the release for you.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

WoWS Classic Sea battle

WoWS Classic Sea battle is an early access release that plays like the board game Battleship. You'll place your ships on a grid, to then spend your time guessing where your opponent's ships are placed, and the first to sink the other player's ships wins. This is a simple and familiar setup, and since the game is currently free, it's a better option than the licensed game from Marmalade.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Twisting Art Free - Puzzle Game

Twisting Art Free is the free version of the premium game. It's a simple sliding tile puzzler where you'll match up puzzle pieces to complete full pictures. As you can see, these pics offer twisting colors and shapes, which makes for a pleasant experience, if a bit simple. You can't remove the game's advertisements, but if you like what you see, you can always purchase the premium version.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Billionaire Dwarf

Billionaire Dwarf is the latest release from 111%, a quirky developer that often offers unique titles. This is a crafting game that basically plays like a card game, with a few RPG mechanics in tow. Honestly, this is a difficult one to describe, but it is fun in short bursts, so if you're looking for something a little different from the majority of Play Store releases, you could do worse. Just make sure to watch out for the game's in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Metal Revolution

Metal Revolution is a free-to-play fighting game that just landed in early access. It's all about fighting with robots, and surprisingly unlike most mobile fighters, there are actually buttons for your moves as well as a direction pad. This isn't some lame card-based fighter. It's the real deal, though the in-app purchases are on the higher side. Still, if you can manage to get a group of buddies to play with you, then you can easily ignore some of the greedier IAPs.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $69.99

D4DJ Groovy Mix

If you couldn't tell by the name, D4DJ Groovy Mix is a rhythm game, and like most free-to-play rhythm games, it's packed with IAPs to purchase new tracks. The game's performance could use some work, and lag does happen, which is annoying when timing your taps. So here's hoping this issue gets sorted quickly as this can ruin a good run.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Moonlight Sculptor

Moonlight Sculptor is the latest generic MMORPG on the Play Store, and it's pretty much the same as the rest. The fake 5-star reviews that poured in from people before the servers were live was the first clue this game was a cash grab, and really, it's simply another auto-play MMO that offers little reason to play. Sure, the graphics look nice, but the UI is atrocious, and the gameplay is boring. It's an endless treadmill for people to waste money, and unlike real MMOs, no skill is required to play.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Guardians of Cloudia

If you thought one generic MMORPG for the week was too much, I have some bad news. There are two. Guardians of Cloudia may look cute, but it's incredibly pay-to-win, leaving little to do for free players, and of course, there's a gacha system too, because why make a lousy MMO when you can make a lousy gacha MMO. Clearly, this game is designed to suck up money. You have been warned.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Mad Skills Motocross 3

Mad Skills Motocross 3 is the latest racer in the series, and so far, reviews have not been kind. The balancing is way off, and if that's not bad enough, this is also monetized to the hilt, pointing squarely at devs that are more interested in making a quick buck instead of offering fun gameplay. It also doesn't help that the game is filled with ads. All around, this is a poor excuse for a racer, which isn't unexpected but is still sad to see.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

WTF Games Of The Week

Titles that make you say "WTF"

Chair Challenge

I don't know about you all, but I definitely had a penchant for leaning back in my chairs as a kid. While I never fell over, this was the constant complaint thrown my way as I relaxed stylishly in my school and home. So, of course, someone has made a mobile game out of this activity, where it will be your job to balance in a chair as long as possible. Sure, this is a simple casual game, but it's the premise that caught my eye to include this as a WTF listing. I mean, really, it's such a ridiculous premise, and yet here we are. Someone actually thought to themself that this was worth making. Enjoy!

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Cow Parkour

That's right, I have two WTF games this week, and if you take a look at the screenshots below, you'll understand why. This is literally a lazy asset flip that stars a cow traversing rooftops, hence the title Cow Parkour. More or less, it will be your job to get this cow from point A to point B, but really it's the theme of this title that has me thinking WTF.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.