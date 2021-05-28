While Google is mostly to blame for the state of Android smartwatches — before hopefully breathing new life into Wear with Samsung — the lack of compelling silicon from chipmakers hasn't helped. Even after Qualcomm announced a new chipset last year, only one smartwatch really made use of it. However, the choice may not be as limited this year because Oppo seems set to announce a Snapdragon Wear 4100-powered watch later this year.

This development comes from tipster mlgmxyysd (via XDA Developers), who shared evidence of there being seven different models split over two dial sizes: 42mm and 46mm. They believe that the watch will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor and that it will also have the Ambiq Apollo 4s to run a low-power RTOS (real-time operating system).

A leaked image of the Oppo Watch 2 shows us a very similar-looking watch.

In China, the watch will run Android 8.1 with the ColorOS skin on top. However, if the watch does make it to international markets (like its predecessor did), it will most likely run Wear OS. It's not yet clear whether this would be the new version of Wear we saw at Google I/O.

Other rumored upgrades include up to 16GB of storage, new watch faces, a Pokemon game (that might have been lost in translation), and an ECG sensor — though the latter might only come to a specific model. The best part — at least for those who don't prefer the oddities of a circular touchscreen — is that the watch will sport a square display, Apple Watch-style.

We haven't heard anything from the horse's mouth yet, so it's best to take this leak with a pinch of salt. But we really hope it does pan out because no one's complaining about having more compelling Android watches to choose from. While the original Oppo Watch was a pretty good attempt, a new model with an upgraded chipset and the shiny new version of Wear OS could actually be something you'd want.

Hero image: Oppo Watch