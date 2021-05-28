The last big release for the TeamWin Recovery Project was back in January, with the debut of TWRP 3.5. In addition to following some of the smaller tweaks to land since then, we've also been keeping an eye on the ever-expanding stable of devices that support the custom recovery solution. When we last checked in, that included some major handsets like the Pixel 4 and international Galaxy Note 10. Now we've got a lot more to add to that list with TWRP support arriving for a whole host of phones from Samsung, Motorola, and others.

These latest additions include quite a few prominent mid-range devices. While those already tend to offer some great bang for your buck, getting into custom ROMs with the help of something like TWRP can be a great way to add even more value to one of those purchases.

Here's the complete list of news additions: