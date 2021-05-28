Google's upcoming Pixel Buds A-Series has leaked out several times over the last few months. In fact, the only thing we don't know yet is when they'll finally be officially announced. If you can't take the wait any longer, there's no need to keep hoping for an unveiling. Over at eBay, you can grab a pair of last year's Pixel Buds for just $119, an all-new low.

If you're looking for a solid pair of true wireless earbuds, Google's set is a pretty great option. They have some of the best touch controls you'll find on any headphones today. If you're fond of voice controls, Assistant is built natively into these for easy access to all of your favorite commands. A wireless charging case is also included by default for easy top-ups throughout the week. The Pixel Buds were a tough sell at their original price, but it's easy to justify a few downsides when they're this cheap.

This deal is the best we've seen yet for Google's latest buds, so if you've been holding out hope for a budget model, this might actually be a good alternative. Grab your very own pair using the link below.