Summer is nearly here, with June's warm embrace just a precious few days away. And while that will mean hot-off-the-compiler new June security updates landing for many of your favorite smartphones in the weeks to come, of course security-patch-show-off Samsung just has to go and get the party started a little early.
Our first reports of June 2021 updates for Samsung phones come, to little surprise, from the international community. In South Korea, updates have started hitting the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Meanwhile, the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5G is picking up a June patch of its own in markets throughout Europe.
Consider this just the tip of the iceberg, and we'll be updating this list all month long (and probably then some) as June patches land for the rest of Samsung's Android lineup.
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G991NKSU3AUE8, released May 27
- Galaxy S21+: G996NKSU3AUE8, released May 27
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998NKSU3AUE8, released May 27
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707BXXS3DUE1, released May 28
