Samsung makes some of the best truly wireless earbuds out there and the Galaxy Buds Pro are a testament to that. However, if you still haven't dropped a couple Benjamins on a pair, you might want to wait it out, as the South Korean company's next model has just broken cover to give us an early look.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (SM-R177) have been spotted in an FCC filing (via AllAboutSamsung) and they look like a cross between the Galaxy Buds+ and the Buds Pro (as you see up top). While the ear-facing side bears resemblance to the Buds+ (notice the two golden contacts), the outer shell is rounded just like that of the Buds Pro.

The similarities don't end there, the case is also squarish and it's safe to expect that it'll have support for wireless charging. What's more, the filing reveals that the Buds2 will make use of Bluetooth 5.2, but we're not sure whether that also means LE Audio, which Android 12 will support.

This isn't the first time we're hearing about the upcoming buds. Earlier this year, we spotted them in an APK teardown of the Galaxy Wearable app. The code suggests that they'll be able to connect to multiple devices at once, a novelty since only a select few earphones out there can actually boast this.

There's no word on when the Buds2 will be announced but the FCC certification hints that we won't have to wait for long. They could be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the new Galaxy watches at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.