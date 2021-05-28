The market for Android tablets isn't all that strong, but Samsung's Tab series bucks the trend. Last year's Tab S7 delivered an excellent premium experience, while the Tab S7+ took Apple's iPad Pro head-on. If you've been eagerly awaiting successors to both of those tablets, a new leak suggests that this year's lineup might include three new models, each with a bigger display than the last.

This leak comes from a survey conducted by Samsung in South Korea, which included details about its upcoming "Basquiat" lineup of tablets. The trio is numbered accordingly, with "Basquiat 3" the most featured among them. The spec sheet for this tablet family dives deep into all three, so let's take a look at what you can expect to see later this year.

First up is "Basquiat 1," the 11" model that features the weakest specs among the group. It's reminiscent of last year's Tab S7, opting for an 11" TFT 120Hz display over the AMOLED panels for which the company is best known. It's unsurprisingly the lightest of three, with an 8,000mAh battery and 45W charging in tow. Though the processor isn't listed (opting instead for a vague "fastest next-gen AP" label), we know it'll include 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

If the 11" model acts as the replacement to the Tab S7, "Basquiat 2" serves as the successor to the Tab S7+. It's rocking a 12.4" OLED 120Hz panel, a larger 10,090mAh battery, and a thinner chassis. Otherwise, it has identical specs as the 11" tablet.

The brand-new third tier is the big news in this leak — literally. If we're following Samsung's pre-existing naming structure, "Basquiat 3" is likely an "Ultra" model. It features a massive 14.6" OLED 120Hz display that sports a 92% screen-to-body ratio, with an additional 5MP ultra-wide front-facing camera next to the standard 8MP lens. The base model still includes 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, but the top-end variant includes 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

All three include identical dual rear cameras, quad speakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and S Pen support, so you're guaranteed a premium experience no matter which screen size you pick. The leaked diagram also demonstrates various "modes" for the tablet, including drawing mode, viewing mode, and a laptop mode with an optional keyboard attachment.

Basquait 3

14.6" OLED 120Hz

0.55cm thickness

650g

12,000mAh, Max 45W

8G+128GB, 12GB+512GB

Front 8MP + 5MP(Ultra Wide)

Rear 13/5MP(Dual) + Flash

Fastest next-gen AP

Quad Speakers

BLE Pen(included)

Premium Keyboard, KRW 320,000

under-screen fingerprint Price+features below: pic.twitter.com/ANwaW6mNIl — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 28, 2021

As for pricing, well, you might want to sit down. After conversion to USD, the Tab S8's smallest variant will start around $740, with the 12.4" tablet priced around $1,120. If you're looking to pick up the biggest model, it's going to cost you. The leaked spreadsheet suggests the 14.6" version with 8GB of RAM starts at $1,320. That's all before you include optional support for both LTE and 5G.

There's no word yet on when Samsung might officially unveil these tablets, but based on the Tab S7's availability, expect to see some new high-end hardware later this summer.