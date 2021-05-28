Welcome to Friday, everyone. We've had a busy week, so make sure to check out Wednesday's sales since the list contains every Dragon Quest title on the Play Store, and they are still on sale. I also have some solid sales to share today, as well as some great standouts. First up is Crashlands, a great survival game that sports a wicked sense of humor. Next up is Lock's Quest, a fantastic action RPG that made its way from the Nintendo DS to the Play Store. Last up is 9th Dawn III RPG, a deep and rewarding game that offers hundreds of hours of fun. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- CPUz Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Korean Language: Word Quiz Pro for Beginner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ray Financial Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro: High-Quality Sounds $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Hot Guns $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Spaxe | Procedural Survival Space Alien Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Warhammer Quest $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fire and Water - Platformer Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Healing Matching Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Secure Clips - Secure & private clipboard manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- RE Equalizer Music Player $2.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sunnytrack – Sun Position, Shadows, Golden Hour $5.20 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tinnitus Therapy Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Unit 404 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Hue: Alter the color world $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Lonely Hacker $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- B.D.R.S : Biological Disaster Response System $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crash Dive $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crashlands: Story-driven Crafting ARPG $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crash Dive 2: The Silent Service $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lock's Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My PlayHome Hospital $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My PlayHome : Play Home Doll House $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My PlayHome School $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My PlayHome Stores $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Worms 2: Armageddon $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Muse Dash $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- VERSUS: The Elite Trials $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- VERSUS: The Lost Ones $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Vera Outline Black - Black linear icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vera Outline White - White linear icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kaorin - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
