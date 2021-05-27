Chromebooks are perfect options if you're looking for an affordable laptop. With Linux support, Android apps available through the Play Store, and game streaming options like Stadia, Chrome OS is more capable than ever before. If you've been waiting to pick up a premium Chromebook at a budget price, today's your lucky day. Best Buy has Acer's excellent Spin 713 for just $329, well below its usual price.

By far, the highlight of this model is the gorgeous 2256x1504 IPS touchscreen. With a 3:2 aspect ratio, it's perfect for productivity tasks without all of the wasted space on 16:9 displays, and it looks great in action. It's not the only reason to pick up this convertible laptop, of course. With a solid keyboard, a wide selection of ports, and USB-C charging from either side of the laptop, it's an all-around winner. This particular variant includes a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, so it's a bit less powerful than the 8GB version we reviewed last year. Still, it's hard to complain about specs at a price this low.

Best Buy has this model marked down through the end of the day, but with a deal as good as this, it's bound to sell out sooner than that. If you've been looking to pick up a Chromebook as a secondary device, this might just be the best price you'll find all year. Grab one using the link below.