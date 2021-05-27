OnePlus has been doing a good job of driving discounts or at least keeping up with its retailers on that front. The latest sale brings the OnePlus 8T — a fairly recent and still great choice for your Android needs — down to record low pricing.

It comes with a delicious AMOLED screen, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has that neat-o alert slider that's been a OnePlus staple since the beginning. Add in 65W wired charging and four rear cameras for your fancy and we've got a nicely-packed unit here. You can learn more from our review.

Back in March, B&H had the 8T for as low as $575. It's taken OnePlus a couple months to do just a bit better, but at $569 for either Lunar Silver or Aquamarine Green colors, buyers can't do better right now. It also comes with a free Karbon or Sandstone bumper case or a tempered glass screen protector — if you would like one, that is.