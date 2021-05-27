Last year, Samsung took us by surprise when it unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook, an ultra-premium laptop running Chrome OS designed to take the place of the old Pixelbooks. With a starting price of $999, it was a tough sell, and when it was time to release a follow-up, it was decidedly more of a mid-range device. If you don't mind picking up year-old hardware, you can grab the Galaxy Chromebook from Amazon for just $688 today.

Outside of the sleek design, the real reason to grab one of these is its gorgeous 4K AMOLED display. While it doesn't deviate from the usual 16:9 aspect ratio, it does make for an excellent streaming experience. With 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, it's a perfectly capable laptop, and the Core i5 processor is more than enough power for Chrome OS. It even comes with 200GB of free storage through Google One for a year, which is perfect for expanding your photos library next week.

Unfortunately, this deal is only for the Mercury Gray variant, so if you were hoping to snatch up that snazzy red model, you need to shell out some extra cash. If a premium Chrome OS experience is something you've been looking for, hit the link below to pick up your brand new laptop.