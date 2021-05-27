Google Messages is getting more intelligent and intuitive by the day, and Google seems to have a lot more in the pipeline. Shortly after the app started getting a redesigned emoji picker and nifty conversation categories, evidence of a couple of new handy features has cropped up.

The folks over at XDA Developers have managed to dig them out in an APK teardown. The first one is support for pinned conversations. As the name suggests, it will let you pin up to three (number may change) conversations at the top of your list for quick access. You needn't burn calories scrolling or searching your most accessed conversations.

The second is starred messages that will let you bookmark messages across conversations. These messages will be accessible through the search bar and probably a dedicated section in the overflow menu. Additionally, starred messages will even carry a star badge for quicker identification.

These features aren't available yet, and we're not sure when they'll crop up. But when they do, Messages will get a little closer to the functionality that popular chat messaging applications like WhatsApp and Telegram already offer.